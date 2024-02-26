techUK
|Printable version
Warming Up to Efficiency: Understanding the Potential Benefits and Pitfalls of Data Centre Heat Export in the UK
Access our report examining the potential benefits and challenges of data centre heat export in the UK.
As the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) prepares to introduce a regulatory framework for heat networks to enable heat network zoning in towns and cities across England, we delve into the potential benefits and pitfalls of using data centres as heat sources.
The utilisation of data centre heat for district heating networks in the UK holds significant promise, particularly when viewed from sustainability and corporate social responsibility standpoints. Embracing a circular economy model, data centres can redirect surplus residual heat to local heat networks, optimising resource utilisation. This not only aligns with environmental goals but also addresses fuel poverty by providing cost-effective heating to communities in need.
This techUK report underscores the industry's eagerness to actively contribute to heat networks, showcasing members’ success stories and highlighting ongoing initiatives.
It also entails an in-depth exploration of the practical challenges related to exporting data centre heat that must be addressed to ensure effective and sustainable integration. This includes addressing issues associated with seasonal changes, infrastructure proximity, varying occupancy levels, emerging technology, and potentially counterproductive sustainability outcomes.
The report was submitted alongside our response to the government’s consultation on the proposals for heat network zoning in England.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/warming-up-to-efficiency-understanding-the-potential-benefits-and-pitfalls-of-data-centre-heat-export-in-the-uk.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK is attending WTO’s 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi23/02/2024 11:25:00
techUK is pleased to share that Sabina Ciofu, techUK’s Associate Director for International Policy and Trade, will be attending the World Trade Organization’s 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi from 26 to 29 February 2024.
G Cloud-14 Framework Publication23/02/2024 09:20:00
The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) have opened bidding on the G Cloud 14 framework.
Leadership Changes in the Cabinet Office22/02/2024 16:05:00
This week there have been a series of notable changes within the leadership of the Cabinet Office.
techUK launches new Innovation at the Edge series – call for contributions!22/02/2024 14:10:00
This year techUK is launching a new monthly insight series – Innovation at the Edge – highlighting exciting uses for edge computing in sectors as diverse as manufacturing, transport, energy and utilities, healthcare, agriculture, retail, and the public sector.
Project Gigabit update announces funding for Future Telecoms commercialisation22/02/2024 13:10:00
The government has today, 22 February, announced that more than one million homes, businesses, and public buildings can now access gigabit-capable broadband as the UK Government makes progress with its publicly-funded rollout. Further support has also been announced including £70m of funding for Future Telecoms and boosting satellite connectivity.
techUK responds to draft Rail Reform Bill21/02/2024 15:20:00
The Government has published draft legislation to reorganise the railways.
techUK and National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) Memorandum of Understanding | Digital Data and Technology Portfolio20/02/2024 16:25:00
techUK and the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) have collectively and collaboratively been engaging and consulting with the technology sector at a local and national level with the view of improving the market’s understanding of the NFCC’s DDaT commitments, as well as enabling the formation and delivery of robust and informed strategic and procurement DDaT activities across the UK fire and rescue sector.
NPL launches Measurement for Business programme19/02/2024 09:25:00
The National Physical Laboratory (NPL) has launched Measurement for Business (M4B) to give industry access to specialist measurement science and engineering experts and facilities, at no charge, to help your business grow.