Watchdog seeks views on workplace sexual harassment guidance

Consultation follows change to the law, placing duty on employers to prevent sexual harassment at work

Updated technical guidance to provide clear, actionable advice, enabling employers to meet new legal obligations under the Worker Protection Act

Actions employers can take to prevent workplace sexual harassment include introducing effective complaints procedures and zero tolerance policies on third party sexual harassment

Britain’s equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), has today launched a consultation on an update to its technical guidance on sexual harassment in the workplace.

Employers, trade unions, legal advisors and business organisations are being asked for their views on additions to the guidance, ahead of a new duty on employers coming into effect on 26 October.

The update follows a change to the law in the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act which passed in October 2023. The Act introduces a duty on employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment of their employees in the workplace. Previously there was no proactive legal obligation on employers to take steps to prevent sexual harassment at work.

The legislation gives the EHRC power to take enforcement action where there is evidence of organisations failing to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment.

The Act strengthens existing legal protections from workplace sexual harassment, which remains widespread, often goes unreported, and can be inadequately addressed by employers. Sexual harassment can damage people’s careers, as well as their mental and physical health.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: