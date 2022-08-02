Sport England
|Printable version
We Are Undefeatable returns with 'Move To Your Mood'
The new campaign burst sees a partnership with Gok Wan and acknowledges the role mood plays in people's motivations to get active.
We Are Undefeatable is back this August with a new TV ad, more relatable stories and even exercise videos featuring Gok Wan.
The campaign, which launched in 2019 in collaboration with the Richmond Group of Charities, aims to help people with long-term health conditions to get active and returns this month with ‘Move To Your Mood’.
The latest campaign burst also features a new TV ad with fresh stories, more inspiring stories and new resources to encourage people to get active whatever their mood and highlight the impact physical activity can have on our mental wellbeing.
New research carried out by OnePoll shows that 67% of people feel in a better mood following physical activity, and that 27% admit to feeling low if they don’t move as much as they’d like.
This figure rises to 45% of people with a long-term health condition, so We Are Undefeatable has partnered with TV stylist and cook Gok, who lives with asthma, to create easy-to-follow exercise videos based on various moods and abilities.
And our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth is keen for people to make the most of these new resources.
“All of our research shows that people with long-term health conditions find it harder to be active than those without,” he said.
“That’s why we are a proud partner of the We Are Undefeatable campaign and why the resources it produces and the stories it tells continue to be so vital.
“This new research illustrates just how beneficial physical activity can be for our mood as well as our physical health, and it's great to have someone like Gok, who lives with a long-term health condition himself, take part in our campaign.
“I’d encourage anyone with a long-term condition, or who works with people who do, to look at the campaign's website to access all the new tools and movement videos.”
The new ad features Phoebe, who lives with multiple sclerosis, depression and anxiety, stroke survivor Zoe, Type I diabetic Simon and Jagdeep, who lives with Parkinson’s.
Their full stories can be seen on the We Are Undefeatable website, and you can see the ad on Youtube.
"It's great to have someone like Gok, who lives with a long-term health condition himself, take part in our campaign."
Tim Hollingsworth
Chief executive, Sport England
Move To Your Mood was based around the OnePoll research that surveyed 3,000 people, including 1,000 with a long-term health condition, with 23% of respondents who exercise saying their mental wellbeing is the biggest factor for them being active.
Following on from the research, TV personalist and GP Dr Zoe Williams has set out a variety of recommended movements to help boost your mood, whatever your mental state.
Dr Williams said: “It can be frustrating if we do not move our bodies around for a long period of time. But, even the smallest of movements such as walking, or stretches can make you feel happier and healthier.
“Moving our bodies in any shape or form each day can uplift our moods and help increase our mobility and mental wellbeing.”
Dr Zoe Williams' exercise recommendations for different moods
- Low energy: Pilates, yoga or Tai Chi are considered great ways to boost energy, as they help with getting your blood flow going.
The research showed that those with long-term health conditions are less active than those without, with activity levels at an average 25% doing activity on five or more days a week, for 35 minutes at a time for those with, compared to 42% for 43 minutes at a time for those without.
The most popular activities include walking (53%), team sports (20%) and swimming (18%), with 51% saying they prefer to exercise on their own, to be alone with their thoughts.
More than half (52%) also said they do their exercise at home, which is why We Are Undefeatable created the Move To Your Mood videos, in collaboration with clinical exercise specialist Sandra Shaw.
The videos, as well as other campaign resources to allow supporters to promote the campaign via their own activities, are available now on the We Are Undefeatable website.
And Richmond Group of Charities physical activity and health lead Michelle Roberts hopes Move To Your Mood can give people a lift when they need it.
“It’s so great to see from the research that the majority of people, including those living with an illness or health condition, can get an uplifting boost from physical activity, no matter how big or small it is,” she said.
“At We Are Undefeatable, we want to encourage everyone to find the movements that match their mood and provide a source of inspiration for those that are unsure on how to start.”
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news/we-are-undefeatable-returns-move-your-mood
Latest News from
Sport England
Birmingham ready for Commonwealth Games kick-off29/07/2022 16:43:00
We've invested £35 million to help create a lasting impact from the biggest multi-sport event in the UK since the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Leaders gather to discuss power of sport and physical activity27/07/2022 16:25:00
Ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Beyond The Games conference explored how sport and activity can be used to address the country's social and sectoral issues
Sports Collaboration Fund launched to help young Londoners25/07/2022 12:05:00
Sport England are working with the Mayor of London and the London Marathon Charitable Trust to support children and young people take part in sport and physical activity.
Whyte Review: The next steps20/07/2022 16:20:00
We're working with UK Sport to ensure appropriate changes are made to gymnastics and across the wider sporting sector
New investment boost for OpenActive19/07/2022 15:10:00
We're working with the Open Data Institute on the project that’s vital to our long-term strategy Uniting the Movement.
Multi-million investment to engage girls with football18/07/2022 13:05:00
The Squad Girls' Football funding announcement comes as the Women's Euros are seeing record crowds up and down the country.
Twelve-month update on progress following race in sport review15/07/2022 09:20:00
A year ago, UK Sport and home nations sports councils published the findings and recommendations following a review of racism and racial inequality in sport, this is our second update on progress
This Girl Can helping to make leisure sector spaces safer and more inclusive for women30/06/2022 16:15:00
Our campaign is teaming up with ukactivce and CIMSPA to understand and tackle women’s safety concerns in leisure environments