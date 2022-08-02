We Are Undefeatable returns with 'Move To Your Mood'

The new campaign burst sees a partnership with Gok Wan and acknowledges the role mood plays in people's motivations to get active.

New research carried out by OnePoll shows that 67% of people feel in a better mood following physical activity, and that 27% admit to feeling low if they don’t move as much as they’d like.

This figure rises to 45% of people with a long-term health condition, so We Are Undefeatable has partnered with TV stylist and cook Gok, who lives with asthma, to create easy-to-follow exercise videos based on various moods and abilities.

And our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth is keen for people to make the most of these new resources.

“All of our research shows that people with long-term health conditions find it harder to be active than those without,” he said.

“That’s why we are a proud partner of the We Are Undefeatable campaign and why the resources it produces and the stories it tells continue to be so vital.

“This new research illustrates just how beneficial physical activity can be for our mood as well as our physical health, and it's great to have someone like Gok, who lives with a long-term health condition himself, take part in our campaign.

“I’d encourage anyone with a long-term condition, or who works with people who do, to look at the campaign's website to access all the new tools and movement videos.”

The new ad features Phoebe, who lives with multiple sclerosis, depression and anxiety, stroke survivor Zoe, Type I diabetic Simon and Jagdeep, who lives with Parkinson’s.

Their full stories can be seen on the We Are Undefeatable website, and you can see the ad on Youtube.

