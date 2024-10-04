National Infrastructure Commission
|Printable version
Welcome for "critical first step" on CCS clusters
Government has today (4 October 2024) announced £22bn of funding to support the first two ‘clusters’ of carbon capture and storage technology, in Teesside and Merseyside.
Responding to the announcement, Nick Winser, Commissioner at the National Infrastructure Commission said:
“This technology is crucial for key industries and the power sector to decarbonise. Today’s announcement is a critical first step in delivering this necessary technology.
“It’s important government keeps up the pace by implementing its plans for the other industrial clusters and a national transport network to link these emitters with storage, in line with Commission recommendations.”
The Commission’s second National Infrastructure Assessment set out recommendations to government to enable the development of a carbon transmission pipeline and storage network to transport and store at least 50MtCO2e per year by 2035.
Original article link: https://nic.org.uk/news/welcome-for-critical-first-step-on-ccs-clusters/
Latest News from
National Infrastructure Commission
Clearer standards needed to boost economy’s resilience20/09/2024 11:10:00
New analysis identifies gaps in current resilience standards across UK infrastructure, and routes to address them
Electricity distribution key challenge for East of England infrastructure, Commission hears02/08/2024 14:15:00
The infrastructure challenges in Cambridge and its surrounding region were the focus of a visit to Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire for Commissioners and staff, which considered in particular how the wider region’s future electricity needs can be effectively managed.
Armitt: Let's create a legacy of which we can be proud12/07/2024 13:15:00
Commission Chair comments on new government's initial proposals to boost the UK's infrastructure
Principles before particulars secures project success, say NIC design experts23/05/2024 14:15:00
The National Infrastructure Commission’s Design Group has published guidance on developing and implementing design principles for major infrastructure projects.
Window closing on infrastructure catch up, warn government advisers16/05/2024 14:15:00
Failure to go further, faster over the next five years on plans for infrastructure delivery could constrain economic growth and threaten climate targets, according to the government’s official infrastructure advisers.
Commission to explore capability of local electricity grid to support renewables push28/02/2024 13:15:00
Ensuring that the network connecting homes and businesses to the electricity supply can cope with the demands of a fully electric-powered economy will be the focus of a new piece of work by the National Infrastructure Commission.
Digital future for UK roads network focus of new Commission study13/02/2024 14:15:00
Harnessing the potential of digitally connected autonomous cars and commercial vehicles to increase road safety, tackle congestion and improve the accessibility of transport services will be the focus of a new National Infrastructure Commission study on connected and autonomous mobility (CAM).
Hall: Measurable approach to flood risk "essential"18/01/2024 11:05:00
The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee has warned that the continued lack of a national standard for flood resilience is undermining government’s efforts to boost the country’s resilience to sea and river flooding.
We're recruiting: Senior Policy Adviser (energy)20/12/2023 12:25:00
We’re looking to recuit somebody to join our energy team at an exciting time for the country’s energy infrastructure, as it moves at pace from a system built around fossil fuels to one that’s fully reliant on low carbon and renewable sources of generation.