Government has today (4 October 2024) announced £22bn of funding to support the first two ‘clusters’ of carbon capture and storage technology, in Teesside and Merseyside.

Responding to the announcement, Nick Winser, Commissioner at the National Infrastructure Commission said:

“This technology is crucial for key industries and the power sector to decarbonise. Today’s announcement is a critical first step in delivering this necessary technology. “It’s important government keeps up the pace by implementing its plans for the other industrial clusters and a national transport network to link these emitters with storage, in line with Commission recommendations.”

The Commission’s second National Infrastructure Assessment set out recommendations to government to enable the development of a carbon transmission pipeline and storage network to transport and store at least 50MtCO2e per year by 2035.