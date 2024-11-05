Scottish Government
Wellbeing Economy Governments Annual Engagement Report
A report published on behalf of the Wellbeing Economy Governments partnership, detailing group activity and engagement from October 2023 - September 2024.
Introduction
The Wellbeing Economy Governments partnership (WEGo) is an initiative where member countries work together to understand how to bring wellbeing approaches into policymaking. The network enables cross-government engagement, learning and collaboration, utilising the advice of practitioners and experts to deepen our understanding of how to use wellbeing frameworks and evidence to improve policymaking. The network also serves as a space to share relevant policy impacts and experience.
The network’s objectives are to:
- Collaborate by sharing expertise, practice and learning between WEGo partners on integrating wellbeing evidence and analysis into policy processes and advice.
- Embed the wellbeing economy approach by demonstrating how robust analysis and evidence supports policy, ensuring long-term, mainstreamed action that resonates across the political spectrum.
- Identify shared challenges, whilst recognising different contexts, with the aim of driving improved policy advice and sustainable societal outcomes.
Through its Memorandum of Understanding, WEGo has committed to publishing an annual engagement report. This report provides an update on network activities undertaken from period October 2023 – September 2024. In addition to driving accountability towards group objectives, this report will aid with internal network reflection and help to drive future planning.
