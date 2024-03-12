Welsh Government to pay for RAAC repairs in schools

The Education Minister, Jeremy Miles, yesterday announced new capital funding of more than £12.5m to improve school and college buildings throughout Wales.

The funding package will include £2.56m to cover the costs of remedial works to all schools where reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) has been identified.

A further £10m will be available for large scale capital maintenance work focused on energy efficiency measures. This includes replacing roofs, windows, heating and ventilation works and electrical systems.

Five schools, Ysgol David Hughes and Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi on Ynys Môn, Ysgol Maes Owen in Conwy, Ysgol Trefnant in Denbighshire and Eveswell Primary in Newport, have been identified as being affected by RAAC, compared to more than 230 in England and 39 in Scotland. All Welsh schools are open to pupils.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles, yesterday said:

Government’s investment in schools over many years, both through our Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme and more broadly. I want to make sure every learner can fulfil their potential, and their education is delivered in environments that are fit for purpose. The capital funding package I am announcing today will enable local authorities and colleges to carry out maintenance work to ensure the Welsh education estate is safe and efficient.

Local authorities with schools affected by RAAC have welcomed the £2.56m funding to cover the remedial costs.

Ynys Môn Leader, Councillor Llinos Medi yesterday said: