Welsh NHS Confederation response to the NHS Wales Accountability Review
The Welsh NHS Confederation responds to the publication of the Task & Finish Ministerial Advisory Group Report into NHS Wales Accountability.
Responding to the NHS Wales Accountability Review Report and corresponding Welsh Government written statement, assistant director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Nesta Lloyd-Jones said:
“NHS leaders in Wales welcome the long-awaited publication of the Task & Finish Ministerial Advisory Group Report into NHS Wales Accountability.
“Throughout the Accountability Review process, NHS leaders have engaged with the Task and Finish Group and provided their views, particularly in relation to the actions which will need to be taken forward over a longer period.
“It’s clear the government needs to set a clear national operating model for the whole health and care system, providing clarity and focus on new and existing arrangements, strengthening existing relationships and improving the transparency in how health and social care services are planned, delivered and improved.
“It is felt there is an opportunity for the NHS Executive to provide clarity and purpose by focusing on translating and supporting government policy into front line delivery to provide a whole-system shift.
“NHS leaders welcome developments that strengthen the role of inspection as a tool for driving improvement, which is critical in a system where public confidence is essential. For this to be realised, inspection needs greater independence and capacity to provide the rigour expected in a healthcare system.
“NHS chairs welcome the opportunity to continue engaging with the Welsh Government to strengthen and simplify governance arrangements for the NHS in Wales.”
