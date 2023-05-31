Weymouth Bay's party weekend for King Charles III England Coast Path

A summer of fun is being launched to celebrate some of England’s most iconic scenery along the recently renamed coast path.

Nothe Fort will be the site of events over the weekend of June 10 and 11 and is free for all to enjoy, enabling individuals and community groups to connect with nature and the King Charles III England Coast Path through a variety of activities.

Weymouth Bay, running from Rufus Castle to Lulworth Cove, was the first section of the England Coast Path designated back in 2012 and, fittingly, the weekend’s events are the first of several around the country this summer to celebrate the path.

Celebrations begin with a silent disco on Saturday 10 June, 5pm to 10pm. Dance the evening away in the historic coastal fort.

The festivities continue on Sunday 11 June, 10am to 4pm at the Nothe Gardens where you are invited to try your hand at a variety of activities, including guided walks, theatre and performing arts, abseiling, yoga, storytelling and much more.

There is currently 850 miles of the new national trail open, but when completed it will stretch all the way around the coast of England and will be about 2,700 miles long. It will take people through some of the finest landscapes in England, linking iconic places and heritage on the coast with less well-known areas and unlocking access to some parts of our coast for the first time.

The King Charles III England Coast Path will connect people with nature, enabling all to access the natural environment and experience the health and wellbeing benefits that it can bring.

Events are all free, but tickets for the silent disco should be booked in advance, by going to ecpevents.co.uk where you can also find details of other events around the country. You can also book or find out more about events in the South West at England Coast Path Celebrations in the South West - National Trails. Booking is not needed for the Nothe Gardens event on 11 June.