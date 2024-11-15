What to expect from techUK’s Growth Council

Following a competitive set of elections, I am delighted to announce that techUK’s Growth Council has now elected a new Chair and Vice-Chair.

Casey Calista (Head of Policy and Public Affairs, Vorboss) will hold the position of Chair for the Council. The Vice-Chair position will be filled by Tijs Broeke (Public Policy Director Northwest Europe, HP Inc).

Casey and Tijs will spearhead the Council’s efforts, guiding techUK outputs. Have a read below to find out what your new Chair and Vice-Chair will be prioritising. See the full list of Scale-Up Council members here.

As Chair of the newly formed techUK Growth Council, I believe we need to focus not just on growth, but on inclusive growth that benefits everyone. And I have no doubt that harnessing technology will be key to achieving that. As a representative on both the Scale-Up Council and the Skills and Diversity Council, I want to join up these key agendas to ensure we take a consistent and impactful approach. Bringing these together will be vital to creating a tech-enabled, equitable economy, underpinned by addressing three key issues: 1. Establishing the foundation for our digital economy: At a time when there’s a huge focus on building and harnessing tech for growth and productivity gains across the UK, quality connectivity infrastructure has never been more important as the basis for a resilient economy. 2. Scaling throughout the UK: Strategically focusing on backing scale-ups will drive the future British tech success story. Plus supporting tech adoption and creating the right conditions for businesses to thrive will empower tech companies of all sizes to grow. 3. Universalising the benefits of growth: This focus on building our economy can only truly achieve its mission by ensuring that everyone is empowered to participate. I look forward to working with the Government, cross-party policymakers, civil society, and all our expert techUK members to ensure that we’re partnering to drive inclusive growth. Casey Calista, Chair – Vorboss