Why we’re supporting Get Online Week

This week is Get Online Week, the UK’s largest digital inclusion campaign, aimed at helping people to boost their digital skills and confidence.

First established in 2007 and run by the Good Things Foundation, this year the initiative will see 900 free community events take place across the UK, helping people to develop basic skills and learn how to carry out a range of tasks online.

Ofcom is an official supporter of Get Online Week. Our own research shows what while nearly all UK adults are online, a minority - 7% - don’t have internet access at home. And almost one in five adults rely on a smartphone to get online, rising to around three in ten of those in low-income households.

Among those who don’t have internet access at home, a quarter of people said cost was a factor in this.

The proportion of people without internet access at home is even higher among those aged 65 and over, with almost one in five people in this age group unable to get online.

Ofcom’s work in this area

Ofcom works with organisations across the UK to help people get online, and to improve their skills and confidence when using the internet.

A recent 14-month project saw us commission 13 organisations to help a diverse range of groups through different initiatives, aimed at improving their access to technology and their skills in using it.

The projects reached 2,717 people across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Find out more about our work in this area.

Know someone who’s looking to get online?

For someone looking to get online for the first time, there’s a few things to consider.

How to find the right provider and package for their needs. Our video guide sets out some of the things you need to think about when looking for a broadband package.

For people on lower incomes, a social broadband tariff might be an option. These are cheaper packages for people who receive certain benefits. Find out more about who’s eligible.

Once you’re online, how to get the most from your connection. Take a look at our tips for maximising your home broadband connection.

If someone’s getting online for the first time, it’s good to be aware of some of the risks. Find out how internet users can protect themselves from common online fraud and scams.

Find out more about Get Online Week at the Good Things Foundation website.