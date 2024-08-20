Scottish Government
|Printable version
Widening residential rehabilitation access
New fund and online directory launched.
New initiatives to increase access to residential rehabilitation across Scotland which will be able to support more than 100 residential rehab placements have been introduced.
Local Alcohol and Drug Partnerships (ADPs) that are experiencing high demand will be able to access extra funding from the new £2 million Scottish Government Residential Rehabilitation Additional Placement Fund (APF).
In addition, a national online service directory will also provide an up-to-date nationwide list of residential rehabilitation providers for the first time.
Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Christina McKelvie yesterday said:
“A recent PHS publication found we are on track to meet our commitment of 1,000 people receiving public funding for residential rehab but we want to do more and we are working hard to remove potential barriers to people accessing it.
“Those working in ADPs have helped design this approach, which complements a range of other residential rehabilitation projects supported by the Scottish Government. This demand-led fund will allow ADPs that need the greatest number of placements to draw down on additional funding for these when they need it – helping ensure funding is targeted at those areas which face the biggest challenges in meeting demand and where help is needed the most.
“The online directory of providers will also make it easier for people to access placements. It will help professionals in the sector as well as empowering individuals and their loved ones to access quality residential rehabilitation and identify the service best placed to support them.”
Background
The rehab.scot site contains an up-to-date list of accredited participating residential rehabilitation providers across the country, as well as associated support services, guidance on accessing rehab and a section on lived-experience rehab journeys.
The fund will be delivered by third-sector partners Scotland Excel.
Alcohol and Drug Partnerships (ADPs) deliver frontline services for local authorities, health boards.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/widening-residential-rehabilitation-access/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Drinking water in Scotland 202320/08/2024 13:10:00
Issued on behalf of the Drinking Water Quality Regulator for Scotland
Public dialogue on the use of data by the public sector in Scotland20/08/2024 10:05:00
This report presents the findings from a public dialogue on the use of data in Scotland commissioned by the Scottish Government to explore the ethics of data-led projects. The purpose of the panel was to inform approaches to data use by the Scottish Government and public sector agencies in Scotland.
Exploring the link between Learning for Sustainability and attainment19/08/2024 15:05:00
Report setting out the findings and recommendations from a small-scale qualitative research project which examined practitioners’ perceptions of the link between Learning for Sustainability (LfS) and attainment
Consultation on offshore marine conservation measures19/08/2024 14:20:00
Fisheries management measures proposed in existing Marine Protected Areas to further protect and restore ecosystems.
Scotland's Land Use Strategy Annual Progress Report – 2023/202419/08/2024 13:05:00
Fifth annual progress report on Scotland's land use strategy, as required under Section 37A of the Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009.
Makar’s tenure ends19/08/2024 12:05:00
First Minister John Swinney has thanked Scotland’s national poet, Makar Kathleen Jamie, for her contribution to public life as her three year tenure comes to an end.