Will Zelenskyy’s new commander-in-chief change Ukraine’s fortunes on the battlefield?

EXPERT COMMENT

Zelenskyy hopes his reshuffle will change the trajectory of the war. But the sacking of his trusted commander could complicate a new wave of mobilization.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is rapidly approaching its second anniversary – and is not going according to plan for either side.

In a major reset that President Zelenskyy believes can change the trajectory of the conflict, he has sacked his commander-in-chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhny. After a series of disagreements, Zelenskyy has called for a ‘united approach across the whole frontline and a new vision for the war, mobilization and recruitment’.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.