Win for witnesses as courts revamp waiting rooms

Victims and witnesses of crime will benefit from improved waiting rooms in 10 court buildings across England and Wales.

significant upgrades made to 10 courts across England and Wales

over £50,000 invested into refurbishment projects from Bolton to Truro

more calming environments to better support vulnerable court users

These rooms provide a safe haven for victims or witnesses while they wait to give evidence and the results of the work will help the most vulnerable visitors feel safe and supported before giving evidence.

The upgrades include improved video link rooms to facilitate pre-recorded evidence, new refreshment stations, and more comfortable seating as well as damp-proofing, re-painting and re-carpeting.

By providing a welcoming and inclusive place for vulnerable people coming to court, the upgraded suites will improve wellbeing, helping witnesses to participate fully in the legal process and see justice done.

Justice Minister Heidi Alexander said:

Giving evidence can be an emotional experience for anyone, especially for victims, who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. This refurbishment project will make the experience more comfortable for witnesses and victims, ensuring they can participate fully in our justice system and that their day in court runs as smoothly as possible.

The refurbishment project across multiple sites in the UK has upgraded witness suites, creating clean, comfortable, and calming atmospheres.

Courts with completed refurbishments are:

Gloucester Crown Court

Mold Crown Court

Highbury Magistrates’ court

Wolverhampton Combined Court

Bolton Crown Court

Crewe Magistrates’ Court

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court

Winchester Crown Court

Truro Magistrates’ Court

Chelmsford Crown Court

The move comes as the government works to put victims at the heart of every stage of the criminal justice system. During this month’s King’s Speech, the government announced plans for a new Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill which will deliver a justice system that gives victims of crimes the support they deserve.

The Bill will include measures that: