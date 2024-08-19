Ministry of Justice
Win for witnesses as courts revamp waiting rooms
Victims and witnesses of crime will benefit from improved waiting rooms in 10 court buildings across England and Wales.
- significant upgrades made to 10 courts across England and Wales
- over £50,000 invested into refurbishment projects from Bolton to Truro
- more calming environments to better support vulnerable court users
These rooms provide a safe haven for victims or witnesses while they wait to give evidence and the results of the work will help the most vulnerable visitors feel safe and supported before giving evidence.
The upgrades include improved video link rooms to facilitate pre-recorded evidence, new refreshment stations, and more comfortable seating as well as damp-proofing, re-painting and re-carpeting.
By providing a welcoming and inclusive place for vulnerable people coming to court, the upgraded suites will improve wellbeing, helping witnesses to participate fully in the legal process and see justice done.
Justice Minister Heidi Alexander said:
Giving evidence can be an emotional experience for anyone, especially for victims, who deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.
This refurbishment project will make the experience more comfortable for witnesses and victims, ensuring they can participate fully in our justice system and that their day in court runs as smoothly as possible.
The refurbishment project across multiple sites in the UK has upgraded witness suites, creating clean, comfortable, and calming atmospheres.
Courts with completed refurbishments are:
- Gloucester Crown Court
- Mold Crown Court
- Highbury Magistrates’ court
- Wolverhampton Combined Court
- Bolton Crown Court
- Crewe Magistrates’ Court
- Kirklees Magistrates’ Court
- Winchester Crown Court
- Truro Magistrates’ Court
- Chelmsford Crown Court
The move comes as the government works to put victims at the heart of every stage of the criminal justice system. During this month’s King’s Speech, the government announced plans for a new Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill which will deliver a justice system that gives victims of crimes the support they deserve.
The Bill will include measures that:
- strengthen powers for the Victims’ Commissioner to ensure that they are empowered to hold the system to account for the needs of victims not being met
- require offenders to attend their sentencing hearings so that victims and bereaved family members of deceased victims see criminals face the consequences of their actions
- protect the public from sex offenders, restricting parental responsibility for child sex offenders and implementing restrictions on sex offenders changing their names
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/win-for-witnesses-as-courts-revamp-waiting-rooms
