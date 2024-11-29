Winners of the 2024 National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards

Full list of winners for the 21st annual National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards, which took place on 27 November 2024.

The National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards marked their 21st anniversary last night (27 November 2024). Apprentices, T Level students, employers and skills champions from across the country were recognised for their outstanding accomplishments. For the first time, the Awards featured categories honouring T Level students and their employers.

Apprentices working in diverse roles across a wide range of sectors including digital and construction were celebrated for their achievements.

Fernanda, a 19-year-old Digital Technology Solutions Degree Apprentice at IBM, won The Gatsby T Level Student of the Year Award. Fernanda specialises in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Fernanda recently completed a T-Level in Digital Production, Design, and Development, which helped her secure the apprenticeship. Fernanda has contributed to projects such as researching Generative AI for a leading UK bank, enhancing AI-driven financial solutions. Her role has strengthened skills in teamwork, business acumen, and presentations. Passionate about diversity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), she advocates for educational opportunities for underrepresented groups, inspiring others to pursue apprenticeships and careers in technology.

In another inspiring example, Robert, who works for marketing and communications consultants Lumi & Lumiere was recognised as winner in The British Army Higher Apprentice of the Year Award category and also awarded Highly Commended in The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) Skills Development Partner of the Year Award.

Driven by a passion for supporting others, Robert used his Level 4 Associate Project Management Apprenticeship, which he started with Lapcorp in 2023, to establish the Science Apprentices Forum, giving a voice to over 300 science apprentices. He has also founded the Apprenticeship Decent Wage Pledge, a groundbreaking initiative designed to address poverty in education and create accessible career pathways. Robert credits the practical experience and mentorship provided during his apprenticeship as instrumental in his achievements and highly recommends the programme to others seeking to make a difference.

Robert’s apprenticeship has enabled him to balance his day-to-day project management responsibilities with impactful outreach and mentoring work, ensuring he leaves a positive legacy for both his peers and the wider community.

BAE Systems, the UK’s largest defence and technology company, received The Aptem Social Justice Employer of the Year Award. BAE Systems supports approximately 4,000 apprentices across 60 programmes ranging from Levels 2 to 7. Operating across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains, the company designs, manufactures, and integrates advanced equipment, technologies, and services.

The company is deeply committed to regional communities, transferring practical technology and fostering local development. In 2023 BAE Systems invested £230 million in skills and education, including over £130 million in apprenticeship training delivered through its Academies of Skills & Knowledge and workplace initiatives

EN:Able Futures, a Flexi-Job Apprenticeship Agency serving the Yorkshire & Humber, North East, and Midlands regions, was awarded The BCS, The Chartered Institute for Information Technology (IT) Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Apprenticeship Employer of the Year Award.

EN:Able support over 60 apprentices across sectors like construction, civil engineering, and land-based industries. They offer a flexible apprenticeship service that benefits both apprentices and host businesses, by managing Human Resources (HR) and training responsibilities.

Their approach helps businesses leverage skilled apprentices for succession planning and company culture, while providing mentorship to develop their skills and confidence, creating lasting value for both individuals and companies.

Minister for Skills, Jacqui Smith, recently said:

Congratulations to all the employers, apprentices, and T Level students from across the country recognised at this year’s awards. Thank you all for your commitment to skills and technical education.” It was a pleasure to present the Gatsby T Level Student of the Year Award, the first time T Levels have been part of these awards. We have introduced 3 new T Levels this year – opening up more opportunities for young people in Craft and Design; Media, Broadcast and Production; and Animal Care. Skills programmes are an essential way to build a rewarding career and create a skilled workforce. Well done all!

This Year’s Winners are:

The Lloyds Banking Group Rising Star of the Year Award

Alexia Seabrook from Pizza Hut UK.

The Aptem Social Justice Employer of the Year Award

BAE Systems Plc.

The Royal Navy Degree Level Apprentice of the Year Award

Alexia Williams from Rolls Royce Plc.

The Gatsby T Level Student of the Year Award

Fernanda Vargas from IBM.

The Gatsby T Level Employer of the Year Award

Lloyds Banking Group.

The BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT SME Apprenticeship Employer of the Year Award

EN:Able Futures.

The Amazon Intermediate Apprentice of the Year Award

Marcus Richards from The Royal – Mitchells and Butlers.

The BAE Systems Advanced Apprentice of the Year Award.

Anisha Roberts from William Jet Tenders.

The Sodexo Special Recognition Award

Grace Hardy from Hardy Accounting.

The IfATE Skills Development Partner of the Year Award

Huw Davies from the BBC.

The QA Large Apprenticeship Employer of the Year Award

Capgemini.

The British Army Higher Apprentice of the Year Award

Robert Ramsay Gosling-Kennedy from Lumi & Lumiere.

The Royal Air Force Skills Champion of the Year Award

Ray Olive from North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Apprenticeships provide the opportunity to earn while learning valuable skills across a wide array of sectors, from engineering to childcare.

There are high-quality apprenticeships available in over 700 occupations, and apprenticeship standards for each occupation are designed by employers.

T Levels are an alternative to A levels, apprenticeships and other 16 to 19 courses. Equivalent in size to 3 A levels, a T Level focuses on vocational skills and can help students into skilled employment, higher study or apprenticeships.

Each T Level includes an in-depth industry placement that lasts at least 45 days. Students get valuable experience in the workplace; employers get early sight of the new talent in their industry.

The government’s “Skills for Life” campaign continues to promote apprenticeships and T Level options to young people, adults, and employers.