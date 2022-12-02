Winners unveiled for the 2022 National Apprenticeship Awards

National Apprenticeship Awards winners announced, celebrating brilliant contributions of apprentices to society.

Talented apprentices from across the country awarded for championing apprenticeships

Employers of all sizes recognised for demonstrating best practise and inspiring other businesses to get involved

Apprenticeships are a vital part of the government’s ambitious skills agenda, levelling up opportunities across the country

The 19th National Apprenticeship Awards were held in London recently (Wednesday 30th November) celebrating the outstanding apprentices and employers who are at the heart of the government’s mission to boost skills and extend the ladder of opportunity to all.

Exceptional apprentices working in a range of sectors including digital, hospitality, manufacturing and engineering were recognised for their fantastic work helping and inspiring others to embark on their own apprenticeship journey.

Umayr Tanveer, a Software Engineering Apprentice at BT, was presented with this year’s Special Recognition Award for his work promoting apprenticeships to school leavers from BAME and disadvantaged backgrounds, sending an inspiring message to all young people that they can excel on an apprenticeship whatever their background.

Other apprentices recognised include Thomas Bartlett from the West Midlands who was awarded the Rising Star Award. Thomas is completing a Senior Leader apprenticeship with an integrated master’s degree through Crosby Management Training and has risen from an HR apprentice to a Chief Operating Officer in just five years and now leads his own team of three apprentices.

Meanwhile, Kimmy Kimani Hobbs, who completed a Business Administration apprenticeship was awarded the Apprenticeship Champion Award. Kimmy now works at Milton Keynes College where she continues to advocate for apprenticeships among BAME communities.

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon recently said:

Huge congratulations to all the winners and finalists from this year’s National Apprenticeship Awards. I’m passionate about apprenticeships and the benefits they bring to individuals, businesses and communities up and down the country. These outstanding apprentices and their employers are leading the way, demonstrating just how rewarding apprenticeships can be. Apprenticeships are an essential rung on the ladder of opportunity, offering people of all ages and backgrounds, the chance to earn while they learn the skills they need to build successful careers while delivering the workforce employers need to flourish.

Employers of all sizes were honoured for their commitment to delivering high-quality apprenticeships, helping their apprentices reach their potential, and taking full advantage of the wealth of benefits apprentices offer to their business, including boosted productivity and employee retention.

KMF Group Limited won Large Employer of the Year and the BBC won Macro Employer of the Year for their work delivering high-quality apprenticeships. Ahead of Small Business Saturday on 3rd December, smaller businesses were also celebrated with Troup Bywaters & Anders being awarded Small Employer of the Year.

The awards ceremony was hosted by journalist and TV presenter, Steph McGovern, who started her own career as an apprentice engineer at Black & Decker in Middlesborough. Steph’s success demonstrates the variety of exciting career paths a technical education can open up and serves as an inspiration for current and future apprentices from all walks of life.

