Winter Health Preparedness

Supporting the Scottish Ambulance Service over festive period.

Health Secretary Neil Gray visited the Scottish Ambulance Service’s (SAS) Edinburgh City Station ahead of the busy festive period to express gratitude for the hard work and dedication to delivering vital services during challenging times.

He encouraged people to use healthcare services appropriately this Christmas and New Year and only dial 999 for genuine emergencies.

An additional 1,388 paramedics and call handlers have been recruited following workforce investment since 2020, with further recruitment underway. Senior paramedics at an Integrated Clinical Hub review all emergency calls to prevent unnecessary ambulance journeys and ensure only patients needing A&E care are taken to hospital.

Mr Gray said:

“The festive season is always a challenging time for health and care services and the incredible team at the Scottish Ambulance Service is rising to meet this challenge head-on. I want to thank all staff for their hard work and dedication, especially at this time of year.

“In a life-threatening emergency, always dial 999. However everyone should familiarise themselves with advice on the best way to access health services, such as NHS Inform’s online tools, to get the right care, quickly, and ensure that services such as the ambulance service can focus on those who need urgent care.

“The 2025-26 Scottish Budget, if agreed by the Scottish Parliament, will provide record funding of £21 billion to health and social care. This includes an increase to the Scottish Ambulance Service of more than £88 million. This will help the service continue to develop, enhance capacity and deliver high quality patient care across Scotland. I urge Parliament to get behind the Budget to unlock this funding.”

Michael Dickson, Scottish Ambulance Service Chief Executive, said:

"In December, we typically handle over 100,000 calls - almost double our average monthly call demand.

“However, this year, all indicators point to an even more challenging few weeks ahead over winter. This is directly linked to system-wide pressures such as lengthy hospital handover times at key areas across the country and we are working with health boards to do everything we can to get our crews back on the road to help patients.

“Our staff are working extremely hard and we continue to prioritise those patients who are most critically ill. For those patients who are not critically ill, they may have to wait longer for an ambulance than usual and we thank the public for their patience; we will try to get to them as quickly as we can.”

Background

The Right Care, Right Place campaign reminds the public to use healthcare services appropriately: