Scottish Government
|Printable version
Winter Health Preparedness
Supporting the Scottish Ambulance Service over festive period.
Health Secretary Neil Gray visited the Scottish Ambulance Service’s (SAS) Edinburgh City Station ahead of the busy festive period to express gratitude for the hard work and dedication to delivering vital services during challenging times.
He encouraged people to use healthcare services appropriately this Christmas and New Year and only dial 999 for genuine emergencies.
An additional 1,388 paramedics and call handlers have been recruited following workforce investment since 2020, with further recruitment underway. Senior paramedics at an Integrated Clinical Hub review all emergency calls to prevent unnecessary ambulance journeys and ensure only patients needing A&E care are taken to hospital.
Mr Gray said:
“The festive season is always a challenging time for health and care services and the incredible team at the Scottish Ambulance Service is rising to meet this challenge head-on. I want to thank all staff for their hard work and dedication, especially at this time of year.
“In a life-threatening emergency, always dial 999. However everyone should familiarise themselves with advice on the best way to access health services, such as NHS Inform’s online tools, to get the right care, quickly, and ensure that services such as the ambulance service can focus on those who need urgent care.
“The 2025-26 Scottish Budget, if agreed by the Scottish Parliament, will provide record funding of £21 billion to health and social care. This includes an increase to the Scottish Ambulance Service of more than £88 million. This will help the service continue to develop, enhance capacity and deliver high quality patient care across Scotland. I urge Parliament to get behind the Budget to unlock this funding.”
Michael Dickson, Scottish Ambulance Service Chief Executive, said:
"In December, we typically handle over 100,000 calls - almost double our average monthly call demand.
“However, this year, all indicators point to an even more challenging few weeks ahead over winter. This is directly linked to system-wide pressures such as lengthy hospital handover times at key areas across the country and we are working with health boards to do everything we can to get our crews back on the road to help patients.
“Our staff are working extremely hard and we continue to prioritise those patients who are most critically ill. For those patients who are not critically ill, they may have to wait longer for an ambulance than usual and we thank the public for their patience; we will try to get to them as quickly as we can.”
Background
The Right Care, Right Place campaign reminds the public to use healthcare services appropriately:
- For advice on minor illnesses and injuries, visit www.NHSInform.scot.
- Call your general practice or NHS 24 on 111 for urgent but non-life-threatening health concerns.
- Always call 999 in an emergency.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/winter-health-preparedness/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scottish Ministerial Code strengthened18/12/2024 16:25:00
Changes increase accountability and transparency
Ending the use of non-corporate mobile messaging apps18/12/2024 15:25:00
Commitment to openness and transparency.
Empty and Second Homes in September 202418/12/2024 10:05:00
In Scotland there are 21,606 second homes and 43,538 properties empty for more than 6 months.
Housebuilding and affordable home statistics in the year to end of September 202418/12/2024 09:05:00
There was a 12% decrease in all sector housebuilding starts and a 10% decrease in completions between 2023 and 2024 (year ending September).
Local authority total and vacant housing stock, Scotland, March 202417/12/2024 16:25:00
There were 11,751 local authority housing stock units vacant as of 31 March 2024.
English classes for New Scots17/12/2024 15:05:00
Refugees, people seeking asylum and other forced migrants in Glasgow are benefitting from English classes to help them integrate into communities, supported by £500,000 in Scottish Government funding which will help 800 learners.
Scottish Government Workforce Statistics September 202417/12/2024 13:05:00
The latest quarterly Scottish Government Workforce Information statistics have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
Humanitarian aid provided for hidden crises in Sudan17/12/2024 12:05:00
World’s biggest humanitarian catastrophe to receive vital assistance.