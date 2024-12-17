Crown Prosecution Service
Woman sentenced after milkshake thrown at parliamentary candidate
A woman has been sentenced after throwing a milkshake at a prospective Member of Parliament during a campaign event earlier this year.
Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, was sentenced to 13 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
She earlier pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage after throwing a drink at Nigel Farage MP during a campaign event in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex on Tuesday 4 June, 2024.
As Mr Farage was leaving a local pub, Thomas Bowen threw the drink and it hit him. She was arrested and admitted in police interview that she targeted him because she did not agree with his political views.
Rebecca Mundy, of the Crown Prosecution Service, yesterday said:
“Threatening behaviour and attacks on electoral candidates and officials will never be tolerated.
“Ensuring those who serve the public feel safe in their role and able to represent constituents without fear of harm or abuse is of paramount importance to the Crown Prosecution Service and vital for the functioning of a healthy democracy.”
- Victoria Thomas Bowen was sentenced to 13 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 12 months and 120 hours of unpaid work at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 16 December 2024
- Rebecca Mundy is a Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East of England.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/east-england/news/woman-sentenced-after-milkshake-thrown-parliamentary-candidate
