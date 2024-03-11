Scottish Government
|Printable version
Women urged to apply for historic mesh removal expenses
Scheme to close end of March.
Any women who have not claimed back the cost of private mesh removal arranged before 3 June 2022 are being encouraged to do so ahead of the planned closure of the Transvaginal Mesh Removal Reimbursement Scheme.
As announced in the parliament in October 2023, the scheme for women to claim back the cost of private mesh removal surgery will close to new applications at the end of March. The Scheme was due to close in December 2023 but the Scottish Government extended to give women a final chance to apply.
Women’s Health Minister Jenni Minto yesterday said:
“Many women who have been impacted by complications after having had transvaginal mesh implanted have experienced immense pain and suffering.
“It is important that women who are eligible to apply to the Transvaginal Mesh Removal Reimbursement Scheme are not left out of pocket, which is why the Scottish Government extended the scheme. I would urge any women who thinks she may be eligible for reimbursement to apply before 31 March.”
Background
Information about the scheme and how to apply.
The closure of this Scheme on 31 March 2024 will have no effect on the arrangements now in place for women to have surgery with private providers in the UK and the United States through the National Mesh Removal Referral Pathway. This will continue to be arranged and paid for by the NHS. The Reimbursement Scheme is about historic costs prior to these arrangements being in place.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/women-urged-to-apply-for-historic-mesh-removal-expenses/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Housing affordability study: Findings report11/03/2024 12:05:00
A qualitative research study exploring experiences and understanding of housing affordability among social housing and private rental tenants in Scotland.
Additional funding for early learning and childcare staff08/03/2024 13:05:00
High quality, accessible and affordable childcare is a key part of driving equality in the workplace and tackling the gender pay gap, First Minister Humza Yousaf has said.
Public Inquiry into Emma Caldwell case08/03/2024 11:20:00
Independent review of murder investigation.
Women and Girls Fund launched07/03/2024 16:30:00
Commitment to enhance gender equality and women’s rights internationally.
Spring Budget ‘a betrayal of public services’07/03/2024 11:05:00
Deputy First Minister responds to Chancellor’s statement.
Community Right to Buy06/03/2024 15:10:00
Review of powers of communities to acquire land or buildings.
Baby box delivers savings for families06/03/2024 14:10:00
Continued cost of living support for parents.
Local government expenditure and income in 2022-2306/03/2024 10:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on local government finance in 2022-23.
Scotland’s place in the world05/03/2024 15:05:00
Proposals for how an outward-looking, independent Scotland could play its part in tackling global challenges have been published by External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson.