Women urged to apply for historic mesh removal expenses

Scheme to close end of March.

Any women who have not claimed back the cost of private mesh removal arranged before 3 June 2022 are being encouraged to do so ahead of the planned closure of the Transvaginal Mesh Removal Reimbursement Scheme.

As announced in the parliament in October 2023, the scheme for women to claim back the cost of private mesh removal surgery will close to new applications at the end of March. The Scheme was due to close in December 2023 but the Scottish Government extended to give women a final chance to apply.

Women’s Health Minister Jenni Minto yesterday said:

“Many women who have been impacted by complications after having had transvaginal mesh implanted have experienced immense pain and suffering. “It is important that women who are eligible to apply to the Transvaginal Mesh Removal Reimbursement Scheme are not left out of pocket, which is why the Scottish Government extended the scheme. I would urge any women who thinks she may be eligible for reimbursement to apply before 31 March.”

Background

Information about the scheme and how to apply.

The closure of this Scheme on 31 March 2024 will have no effect on the arrangements now in place for women to have surgery with private providers in the UK and the United States through the National Mesh Removal Referral Pathway. This will continue to be arranged and paid for by the NHS. The Reimbursement Scheme is about historic costs prior to these arrangements being in place.