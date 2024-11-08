Scottish Government
|Printable version
Women's health plan 2021 to 2024: final report
Plan to improve health outcomes and health services for all women and girls in Scotland. This final report provides a summary of the progress made on delivering the Plan over the past three years.
Introduction
The Women’s Health Plan was published in August 2021 and sets out how the Scottish Government intends to address inequalities in women’s health outcomes. It includes 66 actions over six priority areas: menopause, menstrual health, endometriosis, abortion and contraception, post-natal contraception and heart health. The Plan focuses on creating the conditions that can change culture, support women’s health and tackle the inequalities that have affected women’s health for generations.
This report sets out the progress made towards the delivery of the actions in the Plan in the three years since publication. The report is set out by ‘priority’ and details the progress made in the short, medium and long term actions. Within the report, our Women’s Health Champion Professor Anna Glasier shares her reflections on her time in post and the progress of the Plan. The report highlights progress on the cross-cutting actions, on contraception, abortion, sexual health and pre-pregnancy actions and how improvement has been driven forward on menopause and menstrual health including endometriosis. Further sections highlight how actions on heart health and gender and health are moving forward, with the report concluding by looking forward to the Plan’s second phase.
The Plan’s actions are divided into short-term (one year), medium-term (one-to-three years) and long-term (three years or more) timescales. Many of the long-term actions in the Plan address long standing, complex and often systemic issues and were therefore designed to continue beyond the lifespan of this phase of the Plan. Work to progress these long term actions will continue between this and the next phase of the Women’s Health Plan and will act as the policy bridge, whilst work continues on the next steps.
This report can be read alongside the previous reports on progress; first Report on Progress and second Report on Progress.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/womens-health-plan-2021-2024-final-report/pages/2/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Wood burning stoves to be permitted in new homes08/11/2024 12:05:00
Wood-burning stoves, bioenergy and peat heating will now be permitted in new homes and buildings following a review of the New Build Heat Standard commissioned by ministers earlier this year.
Acting Net Zero Secretary at COP2908/11/2024 10:15:00
Scotland to continue influencing on global climate action
Education workforce – health and wellbeing support: report findings and recommendations07/11/2024 13:05:00
Findings and recommendations of a five-month project into how the wellbeing of the education workforce is currently being supported . It also sets out recommendations for next steps to begin to develop a comprehensive, consistent offer of wellbeing.
Improving broadband speeds07/11/2024 12:05:00
Drinking water pipes are delivering faster and more reliable broadband for the first time in the UK.
Climate Change Bill passed06/11/2024 16:15:00
Carbon budget approach to setting climate targets agreed.
NHS Scotland consultants’ pay deal06/11/2024 11:05:00
Consultants accept £124.9 million investment in 2024-25 pay.
Delivering on pledges to children with additional support needs06/11/2024 10:05:00
A new report sets out the progress made to improve the educational experiences of children and young people with additional support needs (ASN) in schools across Scotland, with more than 40 actions completed thus far.
Additional Support for Learning Action Plan 3rd Progress Report06/11/2024 09:05:00
Progress report from the Scottish Government and COSLA providing an update on work undertaken since November 2022 and summarising the actions to be taken to deliver the recommendations from the review of implementation of additional support for learning.