Woodland restoration boost after Teesside company civil sanction

A woodland restoration project has received a boost after a Teesside company paid £290,000 to Tees Valley Wildlife Trust for breaching its Environmental Permit.

The Lazenby Bank Woodland Restoration Project includes improvements to 215 acres of woodland near Wilton International industrial complex at Teesside.

It comes after Sembcorp Utilities (UK) Ltd, which operates a biomass power station at Wilton, breached its environmental permit by wrongly classifying hazardous waste as non-hazardous during its disposal at landfill.

It submitted an Enforcement Undertaking to the Environment Agency proposing a charitable donation to Tees Valley Wildlife Trust of £290,000. It’s also introduced new operating procedures to ensure waste is disposed of correctly in future.

An Enforcement Undertaking is a voluntary offer made by companies or individuals to make amends for their offending, and usually includes a payment to an environmental charity to carry out environmental improvements in the local area.

Work carried out on the site, next to Wilton International, includes:

Clearing unmanaged coniferous woodland to restore habitats where ancient woodland is present – a high priority nationally for conservation.

Seeding and re-planting with a greater variety of native trees to improve wildlife biodiversity and diversity of woodland, delivering long-term carbon sequestration.

Improved access to the area through new and improved access gates, footpaths and tracks to improve community access to the natural environment in what is an urban area.

Community engagement to encourage volunteers to get involved in tree planting as well as training placements with young people from the community to reduce anti-social behaviour.

The image shows an example of improved natural woodland.

The Trust will also use the funds to carry out river channel management over three years at nearby Coatham Marsh nature reserve to maintain good habitat conditions for wildlife.

Ian Preston, Installations Team Leader at the Environment Agency in the North East, yesterday said:

We always consider enforcement options on a case by case basis and Enforcement Undertakings allow companies to put right what went wrong and contribute to environmental improvements and outcomes. In this case the payment has allowed a planned and important community project to be delivered at pace - an environmental investment that has enhanced the local area for people and wildlife.

Tom Harman, Chief Executive of Tees Valley Wildlife Trust, added:

It’s vital to see funds like this being reinvested into protecting our landscapes for people and wildlife. Lazenby Bank Woodland and Coatham Marsh are incredible nature assets for our communities in the Tees Valley. The project will help restore nationally important habitats for priority species and secure improvements for public access.

Waste was misclassified

In September 2019 the Environment Agency carried out an audit into Sembcorp’s disposal of Incinerator Bottom Ash (IBA), which is a product of the incineration process.

Enquiries revealed Sembcorp had classified all its IBA as non-hazardous and disposed of it at a non-hazardous landfill.

But data showed that its IBA contained concentrations of lead, copper, zinc and nickel - waste that should be classified as hazardous.

Data supplied from 2015 onwards showed the misclassification had been taking place since at least that date.

An independent report from a company instructed by Sembcorp concluded that while the IBA should have been classified as hazardous, there was no significant risk to human health or the environment as a result of the wrong disposal. Environment Agency specialists agreed with this conclusion.

Sembcorp accepted responsibility for the misclassification and set out all the steps it had taken to prevent it happening in the future. As soon as the issue had been identified the company started disposing of its IBA at a hazardous landfill facility.