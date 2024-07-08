WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
WWF comment on the new Labour Government
WWF-UK's CEO Tanya Steele comments on the new Labour Government following Sir Keir Starmer's landslide victory.
Tanya Steele, chief executive at WWF, said:
“The new government has been elected at a time when there is a wave of public support for progress on climate and nature. This government has the opportunity – and the responsibility – to lead the world in creating a safer, more stable future for generations to come.
"They have talked the talk on climate leadership, but now it’s time to walk the walk and deliver immediate, ambitious action with people and nature at its heart. We need new legislation – a Living Planet Act to restore a thriving natural world for people and wildlife and to secure a future of clean water, clean air, healthy food and a stable climate.”
