XL Bully dog safeguards to come into force

New rules for owners take effect this week.

XL Bully owners have until midnight Wednesday 31 July to apply for an exemption certificate ahead of new laws coming into force.

From Thursday 1 August it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate or having applied for an exemption certificate.

It is already illegal to sell, advertise, gift or exchange, breed or breed from XL Bully dogs, or letting such dogs stray. Owners must now also ensure their dog is muzzled and on a lead while in a public place.

The penalties available to a court upon conviction for breach of the new safeguards are up to six months imprisonment and/or a fine up to £5,000.

Exemption certificate applications must be made online by the deadline of midnight on Wednesday 31 July. Applicants must obtain third party insurance, microchip their dogs and commit to their dogs being neutered, as well as pay the £92.40 fee.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance yesterday said: