Environment Agency
|Printable version
Yorkshire man sentenced for operating illegal waste site
A man has been sentenced for operating an illegal waste site following a successful prosecution by the Environment Agency.
Robert Deacon, 63, of High Eldwick, Bingley, appeared at Bradford Crown Court on July 9 2024 where he was sentenced to a 12-month Community Order with 200 hours of unpaid work.
He pleaded guilty to two separate charges of operating an illegal waste site – a regulated facility without an environmental permit, which is required by law.
Further to his sentencing, the court also issued a remediation notice, requiring the land to be cleared of waste within two months.
The offences happened between 30 January 2018 and 8 June 2021, and between 25 June 2023 and 9 April 2024 whilst trading as Abacus Skip Hire, based in High Eldwick, Bingley.
Deacon will also pay costs of £11,000 and must pay an additional £85 victim surcharge.
Two further offences will remain on file. These relate to keeping or treating controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution of the environment or harm to human health and submitting controlled waste to a listed operation.
Deacon ‘continued to disregard the law’
Rich Myers, Environmental Crime Officer for the Environment Agency, recently said:
Deacon operated his business without an environmental permit, which protect communities and the environment, and despite being advised to stop on numerous occasions he continued to disregard the law.
As a regulator, we are committed to protecting the environment from risk of pollution, so we are rigorously targeting illegal waste activities across the country.
We urge all those seeking to become involved in the waste industry to ensure they have the appropriate permits and authorisations in place.
Businesses and householders should carry out checks to ensure that they are using legitimate companies to deal with their waste.
To check if a waste carrier is genuine visit: Public Registers Online (data.gov.uk)
Anyone who suspects a company is operating illegally can call the Environment Agency 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/yorkshire-man-sentenced-for-operating-illegal-waste-site
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Newquay farmer Salmon damages badger sett by dumping waste29/07/2024 15:20:00
William Salmon faces 'expensive lesson' including £21,500 for the conviction, a £72,000 confiscation order and around £250,000 for unpaid landfill tax.
Teesside man fined for failing to clear illegal waste site26/07/2024 13:20:00
Illegal waste site: A man has been fined for failing to comply with a court order to clear waste the site after an investigation by the Environment Agency.
Helping communities in Folkestone be prepared for flash flooding25/07/2024 13:25:00
Are you flash flood ready? Environment Agency roadshow on 2 August a chance for public to prepare for flash flooding.
Work starts on flood embankment near Raynesway, Derby24/07/2024 11:15:00
The Environment Agency has started flood embankment work in the Raynesway area of Derby following on from the impacts of winter 2023/24.
Public drop-in events on flooding being held in Bulwell24/07/2024 10:10:10
Environment Agency and Nottingham City Council co-hosting two public drop-ins where residents and business owners can discuss impacts of flooding this winter.
Tougher regulation as data shows water companies underperforming23/07/2024 09:25:00
The Environment Agency has today (23 July 2024) published its annual report on the environmental performance of England’s nine water and sewerage companies during 2023.
Wellington farmer given suspended prison sentence19/07/2024 16:15:00
Wellington farmer given suspended prison sentence for allowing slurry to run into the Westford Stream.
East Anglia benefits from Fisheries Improvement Fund18/07/2024 15:10:00
The Environment Agency last year invested over £955,000 in 232 projects to improve fishing in local communities through the Fisheries Improvement Programme.