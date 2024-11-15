Homeless Link
Youth funding opportunity available via The Steel Charitable Trust
The Steel Charitable Trust is a charitable grant-giving trust that makes awards to registered charities throughout the United Kingdom. The Trust has historic links with Luton and the wider county of Bedfordshire, so Trustees take particular interest in applications that benefit these areas.
The Trustees of The Steel Charitable Trust are investing in young people through their 'UK Under-26' fund.
The fund will support charities working with or on behalf of children and young people, under 26 years of age, with an overarching focus on creating educational and/or access opportunities for those in circumstances, groups or locations that face economic challenges, social marginalisation or poor outcomes in later life.
Applications must be for restricted funding only (which can include specific running and capital costs) and may be for one-off or multi-year grants. This investment in young people represents approximately 50% of the Trust’s annual grants budget and is expected to add up to a total of £3-£3.5mii over the next five years.
Applications will open for this fund on 18 November 2024 at noon.
