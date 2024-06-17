YPO proudly sponsors the Yorkshire Choice Awards

The 2024 Yorkshire Choice Awards (YCA) were held on Friday, June 7th at The Centenary Pavilion, Elland Road in Leeds. As always, the event was an unforgettable celebration of the exceptional talent, dedication, and community spirit that define Yorkshire.

YPO proudly sponsored the ‘Inspirational Individual of the Year’ award, which was presented by Lindsey Burrow and awarded to Louise Prashad from Easingwold, who completed over 120 races for charity following the tragic loss of her twins, showcasing exceptional dedication and resilience.

This year's Yorkshire Choice Awards also introduced the newly named ‘The Rob Burrow Outstanding Courage’ award. This award aims to recognise and honour individuals in Yorkshire who have demonstrated exceptional courage during challenging times, serving as an inspiration to others. The award celebrates the bravery and resilience of those who have faced adversity with courage and determination, inspiring their communities and beyond.

Simon Hill, Managing Director of YPO, said: "Attending this year's Yorkshire Choice Awards and sponsoring the Inspirational Individual of the Year award was incredibly rewarding and thought provoking. This award recognises and celebrates individuals who have significantly impacted their communities through their actions and achievements, something which we strive to achieve on an ongoing basis as a public sector organisation. We were truly inspired by the incredible stories and accomplishments of the nominees and winners and extend our thanks to the awards team who delivered such an emotional, enjoyable evening."

For more information about the event, visit the Yorkshire Choice Awards website.