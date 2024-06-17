YPO
|Printable version
YPO proudly sponsors the Yorkshire Choice Awards
The 2024 Yorkshire Choice Awards (YCA) were held on Friday, June 7th at The Centenary Pavilion, Elland Road in Leeds. As always, the event was an unforgettable celebration of the exceptional talent, dedication, and community spirit that define Yorkshire.
YPO proudly sponsored the ‘Inspirational Individual of the Year’ award, which was presented by Lindsey Burrow and awarded to Louise Prashad from Easingwold, who completed over 120 races for charity following the tragic loss of her twins, showcasing exceptional dedication and resilience.
This year's Yorkshire Choice Awards also introduced the newly named ‘The Rob Burrow Outstanding Courage’ award. This award aims to recognise and honour individuals in Yorkshire who have demonstrated exceptional courage during challenging times, serving as an inspiration to others. The award celebrates the bravery and resilience of those who have faced adversity with courage and determination, inspiring their communities and beyond.
Simon Hill, Managing Director of YPO, said: "Attending this year's Yorkshire Choice Awards and sponsoring the Inspirational Individual of the Year award was incredibly rewarding and thought provoking. This award recognises and celebrates individuals who have significantly impacted their communities through their actions and achievements, something which we strive to achieve on an ongoing basis as a public sector organisation. We were truly inspired by the incredible stories and accomplishments of the nominees and winners and extend our thanks to the awards team who delivered such an emotional, enjoyable evening."
For more information about the event, visit the Yorkshire Choice Awards website.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-proudly-sponsors-the-yorkshire-choice-awards
|Events
Latest News from
YPO
YPO raises over £100,000 for the NSPCC13/06/2024 13:05:00
Wakefield-based YPO, one of the UK’s largest education and public sector buying organisations, has reached a significant fundraising milestone for the NSPCC.
YPO and Brownlee Foundation Partner22/05/2024 11:05:00
YPO has announced a new partnership with the Brownlee Foundation, supporting free sport events that promote being active and healthy lifestyles for school children from all backgrounds.
50 Gifts for 50 Teachers21/05/2024 12:15:00
Teachers are some of the most influential people we meet in our lives. Their impact goes beyond the subjects they teach, and we want to recognise educators' significant role in shaping the minds and futures of our young people.
YPO celebrates 50 years with landmark dividend18/04/2024 12:05:00
Marking 50 years since its formation, YPO, one of the UK’s largest public buying sector organisations, is celebrating a golden milestone with a celebration event, a national tour of local authorities and a significant dividend for member councils.
Win a Go Ape experience for your entire class22/03/2024 15:10:00
As part of our YPO50 celebrations, we’ve teamed up with Silvine to launch our “Big Lottertree” competition, giving a whole class of children the chance to win an adventure with Go Ape.
RAAC funding for schools and colleges in England15/02/2024 11:20:00
Blog posted by: Rhian Binns, PR and Communications Manager – Education, 13 February 2024.
YPO launches new EdTech platform at BETT 202424/01/2024 11:05:00
YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations, is launching a brand new edtech software platform, Learning Box, that will provide schools with access to the latest programmes to support education.
YPO ranked high for excellent customer service12/01/2024 13:05:00
YPO has ranked as one of the leading organisations for customer service, according to the Institute of Customer Service (ICS) and its UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) 2023.