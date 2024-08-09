YPO provided recruitment advice at Wakefield Pride

Wakefield-based YPO, one of the UK’s largest education and public sector buying organisations, hosted a recruitment focused drop-in as part of their sponsorship of Wakefield Pride 2024.

YPO provided free careers advice and information from YPO’s People Services (HR) representatives at the Wakefield Pride charity shop in The Ridings (located across from Morrisons). YPO, which is also headline sponsor of Wakefield Pride, hosted the drop-in as part of its commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and to support its mission of being an inclusive employer.

The YPO team shared recruitment guidance, including an overview of current YPO roles and vacancies, as well as wider advice to support shoppers in applying for roles across the local and public sector jobs market. This ranged from the essential criteria YPO looks for in candidates, to general interview tips and advice for responding to job adverts. There was also an opportunity for job seekers to share informal feedback with YPO regarding recruitment processes and ways in which the LGBTQIA+ community can feel represented and acknowledged during recruitment and selection processes.

YPO’s Wellbeing, Diversity, and Inclusion Business Partner and a Talent Development Business Partner were among the representatives.

Simon Hill, Managing Director of YPO, said: “Supporting the career ambitions of those in marginalised groups is crucial for creating a diverse workforce, both at YPO and the wider economy. Being part of the LGBTQIA+ community myself, I’m well aware of the positive impact events like Wakefield Pride can make in developing people’s confidence. “