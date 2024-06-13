YPO
YPO raises over £100,000 for the NSPCC
Wakefield-based YPO, one of the UK’s largest education and public sector buying organisations, has reached a significant fundraising milestone for the NSPCC.
(L-r) Simon Hill, Managing Director of YPO, Isabel McKenzie, Regional Corporate Partnerships Manager at the NSPCC, Neil Roberts, Senior Transport Driver at YPO
As part of a strategic partnership dating back to 2022, YPO has proudly supported the charity by donating a proportion of funds from all sales of its YPO branded products.
In 2024, this YPO partnership reached a total of over £100,000 raised for the NSPCC.
In addition to the YPO branded products sales commitment, YPO has conducted several fundraising events and initiatives. Most recently, in support of the organisation’s chosen charity, 63-year-old, senior transport driver for YPO Neil Roberts completed the London marathon, his first ever. This fundraising effort alone helped to raise over £2,100.
Simon Hill, Managing Director of YPO, yesterday said:
“This is a year of celebration for YPO, as the organisation marks its 50th birthday, so its fantastic to also reach this fundraising milestone with the NSPCC. We see this partnership as a fantastic example for other businesses and organisations, demonstrating how we can all collaborate to benefit children across the UK. We look forward to continuing these efforts into the future.”
Isabel McKenzie, Regional Corporate Partnerships Manager at the NSPCC, Yorkshire, North East & Humber, added:
“This achievement is testament to the dedication of YPO and a significant benefit for the children we strive to protect. Together, we have raised funds but also heightened awareness about the crucial work we do. Every contribution from our partners brings us closer to a society where all children can grow up free from abuse. We are immensely thankful for the generosity and support that make our mission possible.”
The latest development in this long-standing partnership saw YPO and NSPCC launch its 'Craftathon' campaign aimed at encouraging open conversation about feelings. Created by YPO, the 'Chat and Craft' booklet contains arts and crafts materials such as, creating a “calm book. Using the booklet, schools could enter a competition and be in with a chance of winning a £500 YPO voucher.
YPO’s efforts to raise awareness of NSPCC causes has also extended through its collaboration with the charity on its website and magazine, Little Learners. The latest edition features an interview with Kristina Stephens, focusing on strategies for enhancing children's learning, health, and motor skills to support their futures.
YPO is a publicly owned buying organisation offering a range of 20,000 products and over 100 frameworks to public sector organisations, with customers ranging from schools to emergency services. It employs 500 staff at its Wakefield-based headquarters and warehouse.
The NSPCC is the UK’s leading children’s charity, and has worked to keep children safe for over 130 years. Their work ranges from delivering therapeutic services, working with schools, conducting ground-breaking research, campaigning for change, and running national helplines – including Childline for children and the NSPCC Helpline for concerned adults.
Learn more about the partnership here.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-raises-over-100-000-for-the-nspcc
