YPO sponsors Emergency Services Show
As we continue to mark our 50th year with exciting opportunities and activity, we’re delighted to announce that we’re key the key sponsor of the sustainability stage at the upcoming Emergency Services Show.
The sponsorship demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the emergency services sector and our contribution to social value. The annual event is taking place at the NEC Birmingham on the 18 and 19 September 2024.
The sustainability stage will showcase case studies, solutions and thought leadership, highlighting how sustainability efforts are evolving to support people and communities. Being quoted as “the place to be when it comes to green thinking” (Emergency Services Times) the event will provide a key moment to boost understanding and take away actionable insights.
Our very own Agnieszka Galji, Sarah Sesum, Andy Perrins on ‘how procurement can benefit a circular economy and help meet your net zero targets’, where they will discuss how organisations can take a lead role in decarbonisation to achieve net zero by 2050.
Other guest speakers include Sergeant Rob Simpson from Cheshire Constabulary, Professor Guillermo Rein from Imperial College London, the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Team and Steph Parker from Energy Systems Catapuly.
A broad range of important sustainability related topic will be discussed including:
- Wildfires and how and why they are on the rise in the UK.
- Preparing for extremely cold weather and the new equipment and training that has been introduced.
- The development of a green fire station and training centre and the move to sustainable vehicles with the phasing out of petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035.
- Professor Paul Christensen and Phil Clark from the National Fire Chiefs Council will also be discussing the increased threat of fires from the lithium-ion batteries used in cars scooter and bikes. And how the fire service is combatting the situation head on.
Sustainability is a key focus at YPO – our teams are held accountable by our Social Value team who keep sustainability and the environment high on the agenda across the business. The commitment to sustainability has enabled us to provide advice and guidance to customers, suppliers and members, while also ensuring that we are continually learning and reviewing our own actions.
We’re excited to sponsor this event and support the blue light industry in developing and progressing their sustainability and green practise, aiming to achieve the net zero goal.
For more information on how YPO can support your organisation’s sustainability efforts, please visit our social value page.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/ypo-sponsors-emergency-services-show
