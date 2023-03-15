£1 million flood support for Pakistan

Communities in worst flood-affected areas will receive funding.

International Development Minister Neil Gray has announced a £1 million funding package for organisations working to support the worst flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Pakistan Floods Appeal and the British Council Pakistan Women and Girls Scholarships Programme will each receive £500,000 this year.

This builds on previous funding for the DEC appeal which is helping to deliver relief efforts after devastating floods in 2022 left millions of people in Pakistan homeless and vast swathes of the country under water.

The funding for British Council Pakistan will double the number of school and university scholarships available to women and girls in the worst affected areas, ensuring they can continue their education with minimal disruption.

Mr Gray said:

“The impacts of the climate emergency are hitting countries in the Global South like Pakistan much harder than other areas. Pakistan is one of the Scottish Government’s international development partner countries and this £1 million funding package builds on our previous support to provide immediate relief to those worst affected by last year’s floods.

“We know that during a crisis, such as we have seen in Pakistan, the impacts can too often affect women and girls. We hope by doubling the number of school and university scholarships available, this funding for British Council Pakistan will ensure more women and girls can study and help bolster the country’s long term economic recovery.

“The Scottish Government’s ongoing commitment as a good global citizen includes ensuring we are supporting countries and regions worst affected by the impacts of climate change. This commitment is backed by investment and our international partnerships which help ensure we play our part by responding to humanitarian emergencies across the world.”

Disasters Emergency Committee Scotland External Relations Manager Huw Owen said:

“Whilst there is still significant focus on the Ukraine conflict and the earthquakes in Türkiye and Northwest Syria, it is very heartening to get this fresh support from the Scottish Government for our member charities to continue to help millions of people across Pakistan recover from last Autumn’s floods.

“After the initial emergency response, this type of extra funding allows DEC member charities and their local partners to maintain and develop the best responses to meet the needs of so many families whose homes and possessions were swamped in the floods. As in many disasters, the news agenda rapidly moves on but this continued support will allow many more people to rebuild their lives and their livelihoods in the months and years to come.”

Background

This humanitarian funding has been drawn from the existing Scottish Government budget for Official Development Assistance.

The Scottish Government funds an annual £400,000 scholarship programme for women and girls in Pakistan via the British Council Pakistan. The additional £500,000 will be split between school scholarships (£200,000) and university scholarships (£300,000).

In response to last year’s floods in Pakistan the Scottish Government provided £500,000 from its Humanitarian Emergency Fund and Climate Justice Fund.

To make a donation to the Pakistan Floods Appeal visit the Disasters Emergency Committee website (dec.org.uk).