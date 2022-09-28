Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
£1.3 million in contracts awarded to fund telexistence technologies
- Also published by:
- Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Three innovative organisations have won funding to develop cutting edge telexistence innovations for defence, security and nuclear decommissioning applications.
- £1.3 million overall funding allocated to three innovative organisations to develop telexistence technologies
- Funding achieved through Telexistence: Phase 2, run on behalf of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA)
- Telexistence: Phase 2 sought innovations to develop a complete telexistence system, integrating telepresence, robotic and haptic technologies on to a single platform
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) and the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) are pleased to announce that three innovators have won a share of £1.3 million funding to develop cutting edge telexistence systems.
Telexistence technology has the potential to give those working in hazardous environments the capability to undertake tasks without physically being present, which can decrease risk and reduce the logistical burden associated with dangerous operations. Innovators were tasked with evaluating their innovations against use cases in:
- Specialist Nuclear Decommissioning Tasks
- Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
- Defence and Security Medical applications
Mark Hodder, Project Manager, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory yesterday said:
The DASA Telexistence: Phase 2 competition has been a great success in finding the latest innovators to collaborate with Dstl and NDA to develop a complete system using science and technology to integrate and create a platform using Telepresence, Robotics and Haptics together to achieve results.
Andrew Gray, Innovation Delivery, Manager Nuclear Decommissioning Authority yesterday said:
We are excited to be working with DASA and Dstl on this competition. Advancing technologies in the area of telexistence will help us deliver our decommissioning mission more safely, securely and efficiently in enabling us to move humans away from harm. It’s our aim to reduce decommissioning activities carried out by humans in hazardous environments by 50% by 2030. We are really encouraged to see such fantastic solutions being put forward by the supply chain.
Congratulations to the Telexistence: Phase 2 winners
Four projects from 3 innovators have been awarded Telexistence: Phase 2 funding to fast-track their novel ideas. The winners are:
TNO
TNO’s innovation HaBiTS, (Haptic Bimanual Telexistence System), comprised of robotic arms and effectors, aims to provide NDA operators with a high sense of telexistence and with the critical visual, auditory, and haptic cues required for effective, efficient, and safe task execution.
Sheffield University
The University of Sheffield’s MediTel (Medical Telexistence Platform) aims to deliver next generation medical telexistence technologies that integrate telepresence, robotics, and haptic technologies on one platform. This will help enable real time user interaction with remote environments and consultant interfaces to enhance Combat Medic Technician and Regimental Aid Post capabilities to reduce human risk of injury. The project is a collaboration between the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) and the Faculty of Engineering departments of Automatic Control and Systems Engineering (ACSE) and Sheffield Robotics.
Cyberselves Universal Ltd.
Cyberselves are undertaking two projects aligned to different use cases, but using similar system components. Project one, TEL-ND, aims to design a cutting-edge telexistence solution that removes NDA operators from risk. The innovation enables operators to carry out their tasks remotely from a location remotely, utilising a robot, without adversely impacting performance.
Project two, TEL-MED, aims to design an innovative telexistence product that allows a thinly spread medical workforce to be present in multiple places at once while also removing them from radioactive, chemical or biologically compromised environments.
Telexistence: Phase 2 funded projects will run over the next 10 months and be placed through a series of representative trials, with results delivered in summer 2023.
What happened in Telexistence: Phase 1
Telexistence: Phase 2 follows on from Phase 1, where £570K worth of contracts was awarded to:
- Veolia Nuclear Solutions
- Cyberselves Universal Ltd.
- Createc
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc - Robotics Division
- Holoxica Limited
- University of Leeds
- TNO
- Centre of Excellence in Terrorism, Resilience, Intelligence and Organised Crime Research (CENTRIC) at Sheffield Hallam University
- Digital Kinematics Ltd
Telexistence: Phase 1 aimed to understand the technical possibilities and potential applications of a telexistence capability for the defence and security community.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/13-million-in-contracts-awarded-to-fund-telexistence-technologies
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Engineer your way to a successful career with Dstl28/09/2022 12:10:00
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory needs large numbers of engineers to work on exciting projects from combat systems to cyber security.
Operating in the future electromagnetic environment symposium 202228/09/2022 09:05:00
Community of minds will work alongside government scientists to shape future thinking on operating in an increasingly congested environment.
Top US Space Force scientist visits Dstl27/09/2022 10:10:10
Dr Joel Mozer and his team met Defence Science and Technology Laboratory staff and toured the HERMES satellite ground control station at Portsdown West.
Defence Procurement Minister speech at Defence Vehicle Display 202221/09/2022 16:17:00
Defence Procurement Minister Alec Shelbrooke speaks at DVD 2022 on UK land-based defence capability
Funding boost for protection systems for the British Army21/09/2022 15:10:00
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) confirms new investment that will increase scalable protection options for the UK’s armoured land vehicles
A vision of the future: £750K available for novel early stage concepts that may disrupt the defence landscape14/09/2022 15:05:00
Help DASA and Dstl discover creative technologies and concepts that may disrupt the future of defence
Stuart Lyle: international knowledge exchange on urban warfare09/09/2022 12:10:00
One of Dstl’s leading urban warfare experts travelled to the United States to participate in and help run a specialist training course.
Dstl careers: Emily, working in the world of fast jets08/09/2022 12:10:00
Emily's role as a scientist at Dstl has included opportunities to work on real world projects that make a huge difference to UK and wider defence.