£1.5m to help communities stay warm and connected

An additional £1.5m is set to be provided for warm hubs across Wales which provide a welcoming and safe space for people of all ages.

The hubs offer a safe place where people can meet, get advice, and stay warm, helping communities of all ages through challenging times.

Many warm hubs provide practical help with managing bills, claiming benefits, and accessing energy-saving advice. They also create opportunities for social activities, learning new skills, or simply for enjoying a warm drink and a chat.

This funding commitment in the Welsh Government’s draft budget for 2025 to 2026 builds on the £1.5m provided for warm hubs in this financial year and will ensure hubs can continue to support communities throughout the year, not just during the winter months.

Warm hubs are tailored to meet local needs and receive funding through local authorities and rely on dedicated volunteers to create inclusive and supportive environments.

Today, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice visited the Pontarddulais Warm Hub to see first-hand how these spaces are making a difference in their communities. The Warm Hub at Canolfan y Bont is open all year round and operates four times a week, offering community members a safe and welcoming space to keep warm, make friends, enjoy activities, and share a nutritious meal.

Pontarddulais Partnership Warm Hub Coordinator, Catherine Evans, said:

Without this provision, many members of our community would face isolation and hardship, unable to thrive amidst challenges like rising costs and limited resources. We see it as a privilege to work with them, providing not only warmth and nourishment but also companionship and support. Through the Warm Hub, we are proud to counteract poverty and foster a sense of belonging, ensuring that no one in our town feels forgotten or alone.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:

This funding will mean that people across Wales can continue to access warm, welcoming spaces in their local communities. Warm hubs are about people helping people - whether it’s practical advice or a friendly chat, these spaces are open to people of all ages and provide something invaluable to everyone who walks through the door.

The investment is part of the wider and ongoing Welsh Government package of support for people across Wales over the coming months including our Discretionary Assistance Fund, Single Advice Fund Services, and Fuel Vouchers Scheme.