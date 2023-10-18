£100 million to reduce waiting times

Plans to cut inpatient/day-case waiting lists by 100,000.

New annual funding of £100 million to help reduce inpatient and day-case waiting lists by an estimated 100,000 patients over three years has been announced by the First Minister.

Subject to the outcome of the Scottish Budget process, the recurring annual revenue investment will run to the end of this Parliamentary session and help inform NHS Boards’ multi-year planning to create capacity and accelerate treatment for patients.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said:

“In each of the next three years we plan to provide an extra £100 million to accelerate treatment for patients in our NHS and reduce inpatient and day-case waiting lists by an estimated 100,000 patients.

“This investment will allow us to maximise capacity, build greater resilience into the system and deliver year-on-year reductions in the number of patients who have waited too long for treatment.

“We will work closely with NHS Boards and stakeholders on a number of key actions which will see patients treated as quickly as possible.”

Background

Decisions on the Government’s spending plans for 2024-25 and future years are subject to the outcome of the Scottish Budget process and associated approval by the Scottish Parliament. The Scottish Government intends to present the Draft Budget 2024-25 to Parliament on Tuesday 19 December 2023.