£17 million of National Lottery funding propels Scottish sustainability projects

Community groups across Scotland are sharing a bumper £17 million package of National Lottery grants announced today (WEDNESDAY 17th July).

Selkirk Regeneration

Over 500 community projects will benefit from the cash from The National Lottery Community Fund, totalling £17,341,549 (a full list of projects is attached [PDF; 0.5MB]). Not only are these projects bringing their communities together many are also spear-heading initiatives to help local people live more sustainably.

Sustaining Dunbar receives £86,970 to run their environmental project ‘Fixing for a Future’. The group, who campaign against fast fashion, run clothing repair cafes and textile workshops across East Lothian. They also have a bike repair café as well as a tool library in East Linton, where people can borrow tools to help them mend things in order to reduce waste.

50-year-old Dan Waters from Dunbar, who volunteers as a bike repairer at the Repair Café, recently took part in a series of sewing workshops run by the group along with his 17-year-old daughter Anna.

