£250,000 for refugees fleeing conflict

Humanitarian emergency funding for displaced people in South Sudan and Ethiopia.

International Development Minister Kaukab Stewart has pledged £250,000 in Scottish Government funding for charities responding to the ongoing conflict in Sudan and the impact on refugees in neighbouring countries.

Oxfam and Christian Aid will receive funds from the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund (HEF) to assist displaced people and their host communities in South Sudan and Ethiopia with food and essentials.

Since the onset of the war in neighbouring Sudan last year, South Sudan has witnessed an influx of over half a million people.

There are more than 930,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Ethiopia, over 385,000 are South Sudanese living in the Gambella region and facing challenges in meeting basic needs, leading to increasing cases of malnutrition and diarrhoea.

Ms Stewart said:

"Our thoughts are with the thousands of refugees in South Sudan struggling to survive and facing a bleak and uncertain future. “This funding will play a crucial role in addressing the immediate needs of those affected by conflict and the climate crisis, including access to shelter, food, clean water, and healthcare. It is imperative that we work with the international community to alleviate their suffering and help them rebuild their lives. “The £250,000 funding pledge to aid charities responding to the crisis through the Humanitarian Emergency Fund demonstrates our commitment to providing essential assistance to people in need.”

Head of Christian Aid Scotland Val Brown said:

“South Sudan is dealing with multiple shocks including acute food insecurity and one of the world’s largest displacement crises. In addition, many people have arrived in the country from neighbouring Sudan, fleeing the conflict that started last April. “We’re grateful for funding from the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund which will enable to us to reach 4000 people in the Wedweil Refugee Camp, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, so people can purchase food and essentials. There will also be additional cash assistance for 400 vulnerable women and girls to support their recovery and empowerment.”

Jamie Livingstone, Head of Oxfam Scotland said:

“The Scottish Government deserves significant credit for allocating its small, but vital humanitarian funding not just to high-profile emergencies like Gaza or Ukraine, but also to those crises that unfold well away from the world’s attention – and the refugee crisis resulting from the situation in South Sudan is a stark example. “Importantly, Oxfam is not only ensuring that water and sanitation facilities in Gambella are safer and more accessible to women and girls, and people with disabilities, but also supporting local actors to take ownership over their ongoing maintenance. “This twin approach of inclusive and locally-led humanitarian response, underpinned by safe programming, is critical to ensuring refugees get the critical support they need.”

Background

The Humanitarian Emergency Fund provides aid in the aftermath of a crisis.

The HEF panel is made up of eight leading humanitarian aid organisations in Scotland who advise and access the fund: Mercy Corps, Oxfam, British Red Cross, Islamic Relief, SCIAF, Christian Aid, Tearfund and Save the Children.

Both Christian Aid and Oxfam will receive funding of £125,000.