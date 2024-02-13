NCFE
|Printable version
£300K fund launches to develop new and inclusive assessment methods
A charitable fund offering two organisations up to £150,000 for projects that explore innovative approaches to assessment for vocational education has been launched.
The Assessment Innovation Fund, created by the educational charity and leader in vocational and technical education NCFE, and supported by Ufi VocTech Trust, is for any organisation with an idea and interest in transforming the current education system.
Encouraging the development of learner-centric and adaptable assessment solutions, the jointly supported fund will look to harness digital technology to create a more inclusive, robust, fairer, and reliable assessment experience within vocational education.
Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Operating Officer at NCFE, said: “Through the Assessment Innovation Fund, our vision is to push the boundaries of assessment and investigate potential solutions that will deliver benefits for learners and our system.
“The fund will leverage NCFE and Ufi’s combined resources and knowledge to support innovation that helps the vocational and technical education sector keep pace with the digital age. Projects from previous successful applications are now in progress, with exciting findings that include testing out new ideas and exploring the use of technology.
“But the work doesn’t stop there. If you have an innovative idea that is ready to test at scale, we’d love to hear about your project.”
Eligibility for the Assessment Innovation Fund includes, but isn’t limited to, training providers, qualification developers, awarding organisations, quality assurers, EdTech companies, and colleges.
The fund forms part of a strategic partnership between NCFE and Ufi VocTech Trust seeking to encourage the development of learner-centric and adaptable assessment solutions that meet the needs of learners and employers.
Louise Rowland, Deputy CEO at Ufi VocTech Trust, said:
“I’m delighted our partnership with NCFE is working to improve assessment of vocational training and skills to get more adults learning across the UK.
“The assessment and qualification system is holding the UK back from getting the skills it needs. Reform is needed to ensure we have an agile and responsive system that can give people and employers the skills they need for work.
“Technology is central to this – enabling the creation of adaptive, responsive, and relevant forms of assessment and qualifications. Our partnership with NCFE will help us to support innovators, showcase new digital approaches to assessment, and champion the need for change in assessment practices.”
Previous successful projects have included the use of virtual reality in assessments, how immersive and interactive storytelling can engage hard-to-reach students who don’t respond to mainstream education, and the use of artificial intelligence to support learners and educators with formative assessment through Bolton College’s FirstPass platform.
NCFE is dedicated to promoting and advancing learning, believing that great innovation needs great collaborators. That’s why it launched the Assessment Innovation Fund in 2021 and has already invested £1 million across a range of pilots, both in the UK and overseas.
To support new applicants to the fund, NCFE is hosting two online workshops in February to help explain the process further and offer the chance to ask questions, including about suitable ideas, scoring, and how the final decision is made.
The current funding window is open to applications until 12 March 2024. Find out more about the Assessment Innovation Fund, submit your interest, or register for an online workshop here.
Original article link: https://www.ncfe.org.uk/all-articles/300k-fund-launches-to-develop-new-inclusive-assessment-methods/
T: 0191 239 8000
F: 0191 239 8001
E: service@ncfe.org.uk
@NCFE
Latest News from
NCFE
Unique project connects importance of self-leadership, learning power, and student engagement06/02/2024 14:15:00
An innovative pilot has identified how a learner's understanding of their own unique strengths and weaknesses has a direct impact on their engagement with their studies.
National education awards open looking for inspiring individuals and outstanding organisations in FE25/01/2024 10:15:00
A celebration of learners and educators across the country was recently (22 January 2024) opened for nominations to recognise learners, apprentices, educators, support staff, and institutions all over the UK.
Putting quality first: what regulates NCFE and why it matters24/01/2024 15:20:00
At NCFE, we’re an educational charity and a leader in vocational and technical learning.
From learning to earning: the importance of vocational and technical education24/01/2024 11:15:00
In a world where education and employment often feel disconnected, vocational and technical education stands as a critical bridge – one that prepares individuals with the practical skills and knowledge they need to succeed in in-demand careers.
Supporting learners into futureproof careers through endorsed courses22/01/2024 14:15:00
The National Talent Academy provides online courses that equip learners with the essential skills they need to start a successful career. Based on the Futureproof Careers Framework, their NCFE-endorsed courses are designed to support post-16 learners in colleges, schools, traineeships, and apprenticeships.
From Duolingo to Wordle: How educational games are changing the way we learn18/01/2024 14:15:00
In recent years, there has been a surge in the popularity of educational games.
What is a skills bootcamp?10/01/2024 10:15:00
In today's rapidly evolving job market, the ability to adapt and acquire new skills is crucial for career advancement and success.
Can adults learn new skills? Yes, and here's why you should...09/01/2024 11:15:00
As we welcome 2024 and the excitement and opportunity that a new year can bring, it feels like the perfect time to embark on a new learning journey.