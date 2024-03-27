NCFE
4 proactive steps you can take during the post-16 reforms
In the face of post-16 reforms, we’re navigating uncertain terrain. While some awarding organisations are scaling back their offering, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting you and your learners through this transition.
We understand the challenges the reforms present and will be standing by you as you plan for the future. We're working closely with industry specialists to develop a suite of new qualifications, and our goal is simple – to ensure no learner is left behind.
If you're feeling uncertain about the future, know that you're not alone. Here are some proactive steps you can take:
1. Talk to our experts
Our team is here to offer hands-on support and continuity for your learners. Reach out for a no-obligation discussion with our experts. Whether you're considering switching your provision or are simply seeking guidance to navigate through the reforms, we're here to help. Book a consultation and talk to us today.
2. Stay informed
You can keep abreast of the post-16 reforms through our dedicated webpage. Read our FAQs, download our comprehensive guide, or watch our informative videos to support your understanding. Knowledge is power, and we're committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. Visit our dedicated webpage.
3. Work with us
Safeguard the future of your provision by making the switch to NCFE. Many of our qualifications will remain live and funded until August 2026, and beyond that, we're planning to offer continuity with a new suite of expertly developed qualifications. Get in touch about working with us.
4. Be part of the solution
We’re working closely with subject matter experts, employers, providers, higher education institutions (HEIs) and professional bodies to ensure that our products are fit for purpose and future-proof. Find out how you can join us as a practitioner and get involved in development.
How we’re supporting you
Watch the below video to discover how we’re supporting the future of the sport, uniformed public services and aviation, travel and tourism sectors.
You’ll hear from Lee Gardener, Curriculum Manager for Service Industries at East Durham College, about his experience of staying up to date on qualification reforms through NCFE.
What about health and social care?
In March 2023, the Department for Education (DfE) published its final list of qualifications at Level 3 which are deemed to overlap with the T Level in Health. These qualifications will lose funding on 1 August 2024 for 16-19 learners.
In determining T Level overlap, there has been a discrepancy in defunding between different awarding organisations. We’d encourage you to visit our options webpage and contact us to discuss your circumstances.
Change may be on the horizon, but with NCFE by your side, you can navigate it with confidence. Together, let's build a future where every learner has the opportunity to succeed.
