£5 million National Lottery funding awarded to Bradford 2025

We’re excited to share we’re investing £5 million of new National Lottery funding to Bradford Culture Company to help deliver the programme for its year as UK City of Culture in 2025.

Hull’s fantastic year as UK City of Culture in 2017 showed us how transformative the experience can be for a city and how the opportunities for people to participate and engage with creativity and culture will have a huge impact on the lives of the people who live, work and visit Bradford.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said:

“The team at Bradford 2025 are already building a life-changing, awe-inspiring programme of brilliant artistic and cultural activities across the district’s arts organisations, museums and libraries. But there’s so much more to come. This investment will have a huge impact on the lives of the people who live, work and study in the city – as well as thousands of visitors over the coming years. I’m on the edge of my seat, eager to see and hear how Bradford’s journey of amazing creativity will unfold.”

This investment will help cement Bradford and Yorkshire’s place as a leading creative and cultural hub in England. That place this year has already been strengthened by Leeds 2023 and Kirklees Year of Music 2023. And Bradford 2025 will be complemented by Rotherham becoming the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture in the same year.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said:

“The creative industries are at the heart of our ambition to build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire. “This funding will help preparations for Bradford UK City of Culture 2025, boosting opportunities and providing a once-in-a-generation experience for the people of our region and beyond.”

Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader, Metropolitan District Council, said:

“The funding announced today by DCMS and Arts Council England is welcome good news. It’s further evidence of the willingness to invest not just in a global Bradford and in the cultural and physical regeneration of our city, but in the young people who will help shape its future. “Now is our time, time for Bradford to shine and become a beacon for what’s great about Yorkshire, and about the North. We will also be the largest, most ambitious and the first district wide City of Culture bid ever so we also remain optimistic that we will see more funding of this sort from Government in the near future to help us fully realise the opportunity that being the UK City of Culture in 2025 brings.”

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has also announced £10 million investment to support Bradford’s programme of cultural activity over the year.