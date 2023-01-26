Buckingham Palace

6ft From the Spotlight wins the inaugural Earl of Wessex Award
As Patron of the Production Guild of Great Britain, The Earl of Wessex presented the first ‘Earl of Wessex’ Award to Film and TV industry charity 6ft From the Spotlight.
Film and TV industry charity 6ft From the Spotlight were awarded The Production Guild of Great Britain’s inaugural Earl of Wessex Award in recognition of its work to improve mental health and wellbeing in the UK film and television production workplace.
The charity was presented the Award by The Earl of Wessex during the Production Guild of Great Britain’s Talent Showcase.
His Royal Highness is PGGB Patron, which is the UK’s leading membership organisation for those working in film and TV drama production.
Founded in 2017 by a committed group of crew and several mental health specialists, 6ft From the Spotlight set out to define a new Wellbeing Facilitator (WBF) role for the UK film and TV industry, which has now been adopted by productions and has directly supported more than 1,000 crew to date.
Presenting the award, The Earl of Wessex said: “Many congratulations to 6ft From The Spotlight for becoming the first winners of this Award. I really do hope that recognising them in this way not only highlights the pioneering work being done in the production industry to make workplaces more inclusive, but also inspires others to adopt similar practices.”
The PGGB Earl of Wessex Award was created in 2022 to recognise those in the UK film and high-end TV industry who have created “a successful way of inspiring local talent or skills, widening access or being more inclusive.” The three other finalists for the award were youth-led production company Fully Focused, media charity MAMA Youth Project and social change enablers Resource Productions.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/6ft-spotlight-wins-inaugural-earl-wessex-award
