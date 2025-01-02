Welsh Government
|Printable version
A teaching workforce made in Wales
With secondary school teachers in the key subjects of Welsh, science and maths being particularly in demand, there are more ways than ever to begin a journey into teaching.
This includes a salaried route, which enables trainee teachers to work at a school and qualify at the same time.
With a teacher’s salary currently starting at £32,400 and reaching up to £140,600 for a headteacher it’s a great time to be a teacher in Wales.
Initial Teacher Education (ITE) courses are available at providers across Wales.
Four ways to get into teaching
Salaried route
This route is a 2-year PGCE course taking place around duties within the school, with a paid salary. Costs are covered by a training grant from the Welsh Government.
At Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy in Llanrwst, 6 teachers are currently working at the school and training to be teachers at the same time. As well as enabling the teachers themselves to take a change of career, the scheme is helping to solve recruitment issues. Steffan, one of the PGCE students moved from London, where he was working in financial recruitment, back to Wales to be with his family and start his teaching career. He said:
After researching my options, the salaried route was perfect for me. It allowed me to carry on earning a salary, gain valuable experience of working in a school, and ultimately become a teacher as well.
“I’m part of a fantastic community at the school and at the Open University. Whilst all the work is online you still feel like part of the University community. I communicate with people across all of Wales who do the course as well.
Owain Gethin Davies, Headteacher at Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy said:
The salaried route scheme has enabled us to recruit the best teachers and build a workforce for the future, especially in key subjects such as Maths or Welsh. In a rural area teacher recruitment can be an issue.
“But thanks to this Welsh Government scheme we now are training a team of six student teachers, all with different skills and from varied backgrounds, who are now gaining valuable experience both teaching and in other elements of secondary school day-to-day work.
Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle said:
Having so many routes into teaching is enabling us to recruit the workforce we need both now and, in the future, ensuring we support learners to reach their potential and continue to raise standards.
“I am determined to ensure we are doing everything we can to attract high quality teachers to the profession in Wales, especially in our secondary schools.
“It is heartening to see teachers joining our education workforce through the salaried route, enriching not only their own lives through a career in teaching but also contributing to an education system that Wales is proud of.
For those not currently working in a school, it is still possible to apply for the salaried route, to teach one of the secondary shortage subjects.
Sponsorship from a secondary school is necessary for this route, but help is available from the Open University.
Full-time PGCE
The full-time postgraduate certificate in education (PGCE) is available for primary and secondary level and takes one year to complete. An honours degree is needed.
It can be self-funded or student loan and part-time maintenance grants may be available to help with costs.
Part-time PGCE
The part time PGCE is available for primary and secondary level and takes 2 years to complete. An honours degree is needed. It is an ideal way to study the PGCE around job or other commitments. It can be self-funded or student loan and part-time maintenance grants may be available to help with costs.
Full-time undergraduate degree course
A 3-year course available for primary level.
Incentives
Incentives for postgraduate study are available up to £25,000, for those not on the salaried route. These are the Priority Subject Incentive, the Minority Ethnic Incentive, and a Welsh language incentive the Iaith Athrawon Yfory.
For more information about routes into teaching visit: Become a teacher with flexible training options
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/teaching-workforce-made-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New app to improve maternity care in Wales30/12/2024 12:05:00
Pregnant women will benefit from better maternity care as a new app and electronic health record system is rolled out across Wales.
A pobol-ular academy: training initiative hailed a success23/12/2024 12:20:00
A Welsh language skills and talent initiative upskilling the next generation of people working in the TV industry via on-set training at BBC Studios Drama Productions has been commended by the Minister for Creative Industries, Jack Sargeant.
First free Christmas dinner for every child at Welsh primary schools20/12/2024 12:20:00
End of term celebrations are taking place across schools in Wales this week where, for the first time, all primary school children are entitled to a free Christmas meal.
Wales’ public sector leading the way in responsible AI use20/12/2024 09:15:00
Wales’ Workforce Partnership Council have shared new guidance on the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) across public sector workplaces.
Safe, warm, and connected: community hubs helping communities this winter19/12/2024 17:10:00
Safe and warm hubs are providing vital support this winter, offering welcoming spaces for people to stay warm, connect with others, and access advice and services during difficult times.
Health secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: October and November 202419/12/2024 15:25:00
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles, responds to latest NHS Wales performance data: October and November 2024
New Cymraeg projects to get Welsh Government support19/12/2024 10:25:00
15 community groups will be awarded up to £10,000 each to turn their ideas into viable projects to support Cymraeg in their communities.
Bird keepers in Wales urged to be vigilant as cases of avian flu rise in Great Britain19/12/2024 09:25:00
Following an increasing number of cases of avian influenza in poultry and kept birds, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has declared a regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across the East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.