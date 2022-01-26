A year of Uniting the Movement

A year into our 10-year strategy, we introduce a new video and take a look back the work done in its first 12 months

Today marks one year since we launched our Uniting the Movement strategy to transform lives and communities through sport and physical activity.

To mark the occasion, we’re introducing a new video that highlights why action is still needed to support everyone to reap the benefits of being active and gives an outline of the work we'll undertake with partners, both locally and nationally, over the next three years.

Organised under three pillars, ‘Building the movement’, ‘Meeting people where they’re at’ and ‘Being the change’, our work will help the sector to recover and reinvent from the pandemic, as well as building relevance, capacity and delivery for now and the future.

We'll target investment, resources and energy where it’s needed most, and transform the way we operate as an organisation to support the ambitions of the strategy, deliver for the sector and help sustain an increase in the numbers of people engaging in physical activity.