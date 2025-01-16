Welsh Government
A494 River Dee Bridge Replacement public exhibition to take place
The public will have the opportunity to see and discuss the options for a replacement for the A494 River Dee Bridge crossing at an event to be held on Tuesday, 21 January at St Andrew’s Church, Garden City.
The event is part of the WelTAG Stage 2 public consultation which runs until Tuesday 4 March on a shortlist of options to replace the bridge which is a vital link for cross-border traffic between North Wales and the North West of England.
The public exhibition is open between 10am and 7pm on Tuesday 21 January. Stakeholders and the public will be able to view scheme information, speak with members of the project team and provide feedback.
A new bridge is needed as the requirement for repairs on the existing bridge is increasing. Inspections and monitoring to date have concluded that the frequency of repairs and the risk of major repair and intervention requiring the closure of the bridge is growing year-on-year.
The preferred option identified in 2019 has been reviewed and new scheme options are proposed that ensure better alignment with current policies whilst improving value for money and resilience along this strategically important corridor. A further priority is to reduce disruption during construction as far as possible.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:
Fixing our roads is a priority for this government, and I would urge local people and people who use the bridge on a regular basis to take part in the consultation.
The bridge is vital for the road infrastructure of North Wales.
Come and see the options for yourselves on the 21st January and have a chat about what they could all deliver.
We will listen carefully to people’s views and I expect to be able to announce the way forward in May.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/a494-river-dee-bridge-replacement-public-exhibition-take-place
