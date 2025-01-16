A494 River Dee Bridge Replacement public exhibition to take place

The public will have the opportunity to see and discuss the options for a replacement for the A494 River Dee Bridge crossing at an event to be held on Tuesday, 21 January at St Andrew’s Church, Garden City.

The event is part of the WelTAG Stage 2 public consultation which runs until Tuesday 4 March on a shortlist of options to replace the bridge which is a vital link for cross-border traffic between North Wales and the North West of England.

The public exhibition is open between 10am and 7pm on Tuesday 21 January. Stakeholders and the public will be able to view scheme information, speak with members of the project team and provide feedback.

A new bridge is needed as the requirement for repairs on the existing bridge is increasing. Inspections and monitoring to date have concluded that the frequency of repairs and the risk of major repair and intervention requiring the closure of the bridge is growing year-on-year.

The preferred option identified in 2019 has been reviewed and new scheme options are proposed that ensure better alignment with current policies whilst improving value for money and resilience along this strategically important corridor. A further priority is to reduce disruption during construction as far as possible.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: