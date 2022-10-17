Scottish Government
|Printable version
Accelerating action to tackle nature and climate crises
More funding to support biodiversity projects.
Projects that restore Scotland’s rainforest and protect some of the country’s most threatened wildlife are among those set to benefit from crucial funding.
A new package of Scottish Government support totalling over £2.9 million will focus on conservation, research and connecting people with nature - aiming to accelerate the response to the biodiversity and climate crises.
A project to restore Scotland’s rainforest will receive over £1.3 million helping to control invasive rhododendron and manage the impacts of wild deer to promote the recovery of the fragile forest ecosystem.
‘Species on the Edge’, a five-year partnership project, will receive £500,000, helping to support 37 of Scotland’s most vulnerable species – such as the great yellow bumblebee and the Scottish primrose. A further £200,000 will go to the Green Action Trust to help expand nature networks – supporting their work with local communities across Scotland to create and restore woodlands and wetlands.
Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater yesterday said:
“The interlinked crises of nature loss and climate change need urgent action across government and society. A healthy natural environment with restored and thriving biodiversity is also crucial to both our wellbeing and our economy.
“That is why we are continuing to support and build on a wide programme of enhancing nature protections. This new package of funding adds to our £65 million Nature Restoration Fund, which supports projects across Scotland - on land and at sea - that address the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change.
“We are at a critical moment as we approach the UN CoP15 biodiversity summit at the end of this year. We will soon publish a new Biodiversity Strategy for Scotland, which will set out what our natural environment needs to look like by 2045 in order to reverse biodiversity decline and protect our environment for the future.
“The Strategy will set out in detail how we achieve our goals and a Natural Environment Bill which will pave the way for statutory nature restoration targets.”
Alistair Whyte on behalf of Woodland Trust Scotland and Plantlife Scotland yesterday said:
“We welcome the allocation of funding to begin the crucial work of halting the loss of Scotland’s rainforest. Restoring the rainforest will need a long-term, strategic approach to funding and action on the ground. In financially challenging times, this announcement is an encouraging step towards fulfilling that larger commitment to restore and expand this precious ecosystem. We owe it to the world to restore Scotland’s rainforest.”
Director of RSPB Scotland Anne McCall yesterday said:
“Given the scale and urgency of the nature and climate crisis it is great to see this funding announcement from Scottish Government. Support for work that is focused on species and the restoration of Scotland’s rainforest highlights the importance of addressing nature loss across Scotland; there is so much more to be done, by all sectors, if we are to realise a future where nature and people can thrive.”
Background
Details of all the projects to receive additional funding are contained in the table below.
|
Project
|
What it will do
|
Allocation
|
Species on the Edge
|
5 year partnership programme with NatureScot, the National Lottery Heritage Fund and nature conservation charities improving the fortunes of 37 priority species.
|
£50,000 allocation this year. A total Scottish Government contribution of £500,000 to £6.7 million total cost.
|
Scottish Biodiversity Information Forum - Better Biodiversity Data Project
|
Partnership project co-funded with NatureScot to develop first steps in a strategic approach to the collection, collation and sharing of biological data across Scotland, supporting the transition to net zero and helping halt and reverse biodiversity loss.
|
£31,000 this year – total of £290,000 over 3 years.
|
Scotland’s rainforest Restoration
|
Support for a programme of work initially enabling Forestry and Land Scotland to control invasive non-native species on 60 ha of priority rainforest sites, moving on to new priority sites and developing opportunities for collaboration with the Alliance for Scotland's Rainforest and development of deer management plans for key sites.
|
£555,000 capital and £750,000 resource.
|
Nature Networks
|
To support the Green Action Trust’s work on local nature networks. Green Action Trust will work with local communities to create and restore woodlands and wetlands.
|
£200,000 top up capital to their core grant.
|
Nature Restoration Fund
|
Top up funding to the Transforming Nature multiyear project window, and additional capital to the National Parks to support their nature plans.
|
£453,000
|
The Conservation Volunteers
|
Support for the delivery of environmental volunteering, getting people engaged with nature, particularly in urban and socially deprived areas, each year TCV organise over 17,000 workdays planting over 15,000 trees, 26,000 wildflower bulbs and repairing 21km of paths.
|
£170,000
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/accelerating-action-to-tackle-nature-and-climate-crises/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Ambitious plans for a more dynamic and fairer economy17/10/2022 15:05:00
New economic paper for an independent Scotland to be published.
Avian Influenza Prevention Zone17/10/2022 14:20:00
Zone declared in Scotland and across Great Britain.
Public procurement - views and experiences: research17/10/2022 12:05:00
This research explores the views and experiences of third sector organisations and new businesses in relation to Scottish public procurement.
Gaelic language plan 2022 to 202714/10/2022 15:05:00
Third iteration of our Gaelic language plan – produced under the Gaelic Language (Scotland) Act 2005.
Supporting survivors of violence and abuse14/10/2022 13:05:00
Almost 20,000 people given emotional and practical support.
New custodial unit for women13/10/2022 16:10:00
Glasgow centre is aimed at transforming support for women in custody.
Supporting innovation and knowledge sharing in Agriculture13/10/2022 12:25:00
Projects receive funding through Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund.
More than 1.3 million winter vaccines delivered13/10/2022 10:05:00
Most vulnerable protected against COVID-19 and flu.
Record recruitment to the ambulance service12/10/2022 15:05:00
Recruitment to Scotland’s ambulance service has hit a record high, helping to boost the service this winter.
Regional Land Use Partnerships: phase 1 process evaluation - final report12/10/2022 12:05:00
The Regional Land Use Partnerships (RLUPs) evaluation report considers the lessons learned from the Year 1 (2021 to 2022) pilot process. The report was completed by SAC Consulting and outlines key early findings from RLUP pilot establishment.