Acts of heroism recognised by First Minister

Sixteen people receive a Brave@Heart Award.

Fourteen emergency response workers and two members of the public have been presented with a Brave@Heart Award by the First Minister.

The award recognises acts of bravery and heroism across Scotland with nominations made by the emergency services and winners selected by an independent validation panel.

This year winners include staff from HM Coast Guard, Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland for acts as wide ranging as dealing with violent attackers, life-saving actions in challenging search and rescue conditions and assisting during an explosion and building collapse.

Two members of the public have also been recognised for their quick thinking including six-year-old Benji who phoned an ambulance for his mum during an emergency and Scott MacQuarrie who helped get members of the public to safety after driving their car onto tram tracks before making contact with an oncoming tram driver to prevent a collision and avoid a more serious incident.

PC Josh McCorry was also presented with two St Andrew’s Awards for exceptional acts of bravery on behalf of himself and his colleague PC Glenn Coletta – both men were left severely injured after being attacked by a man with a meat cleaver but managed to prevent him from injuring anyone else.

Speaking after the award ceremony at Bute House, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said:

“Presenting these awards is an honour for me and I’m extremely happy to able to recognise those who put their lives at risk to save others in person once again.

“Each and every one of the recipients here tonight went above and beyond the call of duty, showing astounding courage and quick thinking to prevent incidents in extraordinary circumstances. They are inspiring and an example to the whole of Scotland.”

Phil Jones, Chair of the Brave@Heart 2022 validation panel, said:

“The Brave@Heart award winners represent the very best of Scotland. Their heroic acts have protected others who have often been in desperate and perilous situations.

“These winners also remind us that thousands of people in Scotland are working to protect others every day. It’s so important that their contributions are celebrated because they set an example to us all.”

Background

Brave@Heart and the St. Andrew’s Award were introduced in 2010. Brave@Heart is recognition of bravery displayed by emergency personnel or members of the public that have assisted them. The St. Andrew’s Award is for exceptional acts of bravery. The first annual reception was held in June 2010.

The Brave@Heart – First Minister’s Reception has not been able to take place since 2019 due to Covid Restrictions. During that time winners have received their awards by post, along with a personal video message recorded by the First Minister.

Full list of winners available on request.