Addressing women’s health inequalities

NHS Scotland launches national Menopause and Menstrual Health Workplace Policy.

Measures to support women experiencing difficult menopause or menstrual health symptoms in the workplace are being introduced by NHS Scotland across their workforce.

As one of the medium term actions in the Women’s Health Plan, the policy reflects recommendations from a study of NHS employees by Professor Kathleen Riach, supported by the Scottish Government. The new policy aims to create an environment where women feel confident in raising health issues so solutions can be put in place.

Minister for Women’s Health Jenni Minto yesterday said:

“It’s important to foster a culture of awareness and compassionate management in the workplace so women feel confident and comfortable in raising issues around their menopause or menstrual health. “NHS Scotland’s policy will recommend a number of measures that will make work life easier such as flexible breaks and working arrangements. “This is a positive example of an employer taking proactive steps to reduce barriers to women’s health in the workplace and we hope it promotes equivalent efforts across the public, private and third sectors.”

Professor Kathleen Riach yesterday said:

“NHS Scotland’s new Menopause and Menstrual Health Workplace Policy marks a vital step in ensuring all employees are valued, supported, and recognised as an integral part of the country's workforce, no matter their age or stage of their reproductive lives. “Healthier women mean a healthier economy. By identifying and scaling some of the best practice currently existing across the NHS Scotland workforce, as well as introducing new evidence-based practises, this policy will ensure the menstrual status of women is no barrier to jobs and careers in healthcare.”

Background

Women's health plan – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

NHS Scotland National Menopause and Menstrual Health Workplace Policy

Advancing Menopause and Menstrual Health in Organisations: A National Study of NHS Employees – the independent report, by Professor Kathleen Riach, University of Glasgow.