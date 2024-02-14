techUK
|Printable version
Announcing the new techUK Data Centres Council 2024/ 2026
Bringing an exciting beginning to 2024, techUK is delighted to announce the results of the election for the Data Centres Council for the 2024/2026 tenure.
Congratulations to all those who have attained a place on the Council, and a huge thank you to all those who generously took the time to put their thoughts and expertise into their application. We are grateful to have received so many nominations, who all contributed their suggestions for the priorities of the programme, and we look forward to taking consideration of all of them.
We are delighted to have such industry leaders and diversity in the data centres sector elected to represent the sector in the first Data centres Council election!
The Council representatives shape the Data Centres Programme priorities and are part of a platform for both thought leadership and driving forward valuable relationships with key stakeholders, including key Government Departments and Regulators – as well as working with the wider tech industry to transform the sector.
techUK's Data Centres Council is the leadership body that works with the Data Centres Programme to:
- Steer the Data Centres Programme, agree on priorities for action, engage with the resulting Working Groups;
- Define the policy responses required for a given issue – wider programme member views will also be sought;
- Bring focus to our data centres policy work and act as the first port of call for engagement with high-profile stakeholders; and
- Represent the interests of the broader membership
Find out more about the Council, including Terms of Reference, here.
Data centres’ role, safeguarding access to the information processed by and required of the digital economy, and therefore our daily lives in the modern world, needs cross-sector understanding and Government recognition. techUK’s data centre council plays an invaluable role in co-ordinating this process and it is a privilege to be able to work with other industry leaders in support of this.
Allan Bosley, Head of Culture & Management Information at Ark Data Centres Limited
Chair of techUK Data Centres Council
It is with great pleasure; we introduce you to our new Data Centres Council Representatives for 2024/2026:
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/announcing-the-new-techuk-data-centres-council-2024-2026.html
Latest News from
techUK
Join techUK's Skills & Diversity Council14/02/2024 12:15:00
Do you work for a techUK member organisation? Applications are now open for techUK's Skills and Diversity Council.
Get involved with techUK’s Local Public Services Committee (LPSC)13/02/2024 15:20:00
Mission and priorities of the LPSC and how members and councils can get involved.
Semiconductor industry receives R&D and Skills boost12/02/2024 16:25:00
DSIT announces new funding for semiconductor “Knowledge and Innovation Centre's”
British Army publishes Approach to Artificial Intelligence09/02/2024 11:25:00
The British Army publishes strategy paper setting out how it plans to become 'AI Ready' by April 2024.
McPartland Review - Driving Economic Growth through Cyber Security09/02/2024 09:10:00
McPartland review of cyber security and economic growth.
MOD Single Source Regulations Office publishes updates to pricing guidance08/02/2024 11:25:00
The Ministry of Defence Single Source Regulations Office publishes updated pricing guidance for the regulation of single source, or non-competitive defence contracts.
techUK is attending Mobile World Congress in Barcelona07/02/2024 14:20:00
techUK is pleased to confirm that Sophie Greaves, techUK's Head of Telecoms and Spectrum Policy, will be attending MWC Barcelona later this month. MWC - or Mobile World Congress - is an annual trade show and exhibition organised by GSMA for the mobile and telecoms sector. It's held in Barcelona, Spain at the Fira de Barcelona and - typically - around 100,000 people attend. Luckily for techUK, this includes many of our members!
UK Government puts forward its plans to regulate AI07/02/2024 13:20:00
UK Government sets out its approach to AI regulation in response to the AI White Paper consultation.