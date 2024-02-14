Announcing the new techUK Data Centres Council 2024/ 2026

Bringing an exciting beginning to 2024, techUK is delighted to announce the results of the election for the Data Centres Council for the 2024/2026 tenure.

Congratulations to all those who have attained a place on the Council, and a huge thank you to all those who generously took the time to put their thoughts and expertise into their application. We are grateful to have received so many nominations, who all contributed their suggestions for the priorities of the programme, and we look forward to taking consideration of all of them.

We are delighted to have such industry leaders and diversity in the data centres sector elected to represent the sector in the first Data centres Council election!

The Council representatives shape the Data Centres Programme priorities and are part of a platform for both thought leadership and driving forward valuable relationships with key stakeholders, including key Government Departments and Regulators – as well as working with the wider tech industry to transform the sector.

techUK's Data Centres Council is the leadership body that works with the Data Centres Programme to:

Steer the Data Centres Programme, agree on priorities for action, engage with the resulting Working Groups; Define the policy responses required for a given issue – wider programme member views will also be sought; Bring focus to our data centres policy work and act as the first port of call for engagement with high-profile stakeholders; and Represent the interests of the broader membership

Find out more about the Council, including Terms of Reference, here.

Data centres’ role, safeguarding access to the information processed by and required of the digital economy, and therefore our daily lives in the modern world, needs cross-sector understanding and Government recognition. techUK’s data centre council plays an invaluable role in co-ordinating this process and it is a privilege to be able to work with other industry leaders in support of this. Allan Bosley, Head of Culture & Management Information at Ark Data Centres Limited Chair of techUK Data Centres Council

It is with great pleasure; we introduce you to our new Data Centres Council Representatives for 2024/2026:

Full Article