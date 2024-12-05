Welsh Government
|Printable version
Another year of high-quality bathing water standards for Wales
The Welsh Government has today published the 2024 bathing water quality results, reflecting the ongoing efforts to protect and improve the health of Wales’ beaches and inland bathing sites.
Wales secured high-quality bathing water results in 2024 with 108 of the 110 bathing waters sites meeting the standards.
This means that for a second year running 98% of designated bathing waters have met stringent environmental standards. 75 of the 110 sites achieved the classification standard of ‘excellent’.
For 2024, the results demonstrate strong performance across the majority of designated bathing waters in Wales, with an impressive number of sites maintaining 'Excellent' water quality standards and an increase in the number of sites achieving ‘Good’ status.
Deputy First Minister, with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said:
These results are a testament to the incredible work and dedication of so many people involved in safeguarding our waters.
While we celebrate this progress, especially with so many of our world-class beaches meeting 'Excellent' quality, we remain focused on the future. Our goal is not just to maintain these high standards but to push further, ensuring our coastline and inland waters remain a source of pride for communities and visitors alike.
This success underscores the importance of collective effort—from communities, water companies, and all partners—to build on this foundation. Every step, no matter how small, contributes to a cleaner, safer environment for future generations.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/another-year-high-quality-bathing-water-standards-wales-0
Latest News from
Welsh Government
‘Ground-breaking’ new way to review murder and abuse cases05/12/2024 11:25:00
In a UK first, Wales is to have a new process for reviews following a person’s death or abuse to help reduce family trauma, prevent similar cases and protect others in the future.
Improvements to help people when raising concerns about NHS care05/12/2024 10:05:00
The process for making a complaint about NHS services will be made easier and simplified, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles yesterday said.
More support for students and Further and Higher Education institutions04/12/2024 16:05:00
Increased financial support for students and an additional £20 million investment are part of package of support for the further and higher education sectors.
Peak virus season is coming: act now and vaccinate04/12/2024 15:05:00
People at risk of becoming seriously ill from flu and COVID-19 have a short window to protect themselves before the viruses are in wide circulation.
Extra funding for family engagement officers in drive to boost school attendance04/12/2024 09:05:00
Over the next two years, £8.8m will be provided to increase school engagement and attendance including £1.5m to provide greater capacity for Family Engagement Officers (FEOs) to support learners with attendance.
New funding announced to deliver First Minister’s priorities03/12/2024 16:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday announced £157 million of new funding to support the First Minister’s priorities this year.
Cardiff’s new bus interchange welcomes 9,000 passengers a day03/12/2024 11:05:00
Since opening its doors in June, Cardiff Bus Interchange is now welcoming up to 9,000 passengers a day.
Unique Welsh learning exchange programme opening up a world of opportunity02/12/2024 10:20:00
Adult learners and mentors from St Giles Cymru have travelled to Norway to benefit from a learning exchange journey funded through the Taith programme.