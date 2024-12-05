Another year of high-quality bathing water standards for Wales

The Welsh Government has today published the 2024 bathing water quality results, reflecting the ongoing efforts to protect and improve the health of Wales’ beaches and inland bathing sites.

Wales secured high-quality bathing water results in 2024 with 108 of the 110 bathing waters sites meeting the standards.

This means that for a second year running 98% of designated bathing waters have met stringent environmental standards. 75 of the 110 sites achieved the classification standard of ‘excellent’.

For 2024, the results demonstrate strong performance across the majority of designated bathing waters in Wales, with an impressive number of sites maintaining 'Excellent' water quality standards and an increase in the number of sites achieving ‘Good’ status.

Deputy First Minister, with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies said: