APM hosts its first ever event in the United Arab Emirates
Association for Project Management (APM) had the pleasure of hosting its first ever event for the project profession in the Middle East.
The event, held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 12 February, provided the opportunity for project professionals in Dubai and the surrounding areas to network, learn about APM, discuss the benefits of Chartered Project Professional status, as well as hear from industry experts on the latest trends and challenges in the profession.
The future of project management in the region was explored specifically, with key topics including AI, sustainability and ESG using data and the levels of project professionals required to deliver the pipeline of projects forecast globally over the next 10-15 years.
Rachel Keeble, a Trustee at the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) who was a panellist at the event, yesterday said:
“There was a real buzz amongst the audience and a really interactive Q&A followed the panel session. Conversations centred around the future of what project management will bring and how we can equip ourselves for the future.
“There was plenty of opportunity for some good networking afterward meeting fellow project management colleagues from across the region. It is exciting to see APM’s plans for growing its presence in the region. Project Management in the UAE and wider Middle East is absolutely thriving so it is exciting that APM is prioritising supporting its members and growing its community out here.”
Murray Ross, Regional Director of Project Delivery and Head of Technical Excellence at AtkinsRéalis, also supported APM in delivering the event. Murray added:
“We had early-stage professionals all the way through to seasoned practitioners from academia, consultancy, contracting, client side and some people still in education.
“I'm looking forward to growing the footprint for APM here through member and corporate member interaction. The opportunity is huge and provides APM with a unique opportunity to truly make a difference by advancing the profession and make tangible change to people, projects and society.”
Marcus Pathan, Senior International Development Manager at APM who organised the event yesterday said:
“The future of project management in the Middle East is incredibly exciting, and I'm deeply grateful to everyone involved who supported our first APM event out here in the region.
“APM has the opportunity to truly make a difference across the globe by advancing the profession and make tangible change to people, projects and society.”
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-hosts-its-first-ever-event-in-the-united-arab-emirates/
