APM North East Regional Network launches Project Management Challenge Finals Night
Participating teams and mentors from our North East Regional Network have been hard at work since November to conceptualise, plan and deliver projects as part of the region’s first ever Project Management Challenge competition. The initiative is designed to support the learning and development of individuals who are at the start of their project management careers, through hands-on experience.
The competition is aimed at organisations across any industry sector with graduate, apprentice or early career staff with project management responsibilities, and higher education institutions with students undertaking a project management related course.
Oluwadamilola Oyelude is the Team Project Manager from Project for Good, a participating team representing Teeside University, and commented "Participating in the APM Project Management Challenge has been an incredible journey filled with excitement, collaboration, and personal growth. From the strategic planning phase to the final report submission, I've cherished every moment of tackling challenges alongside my teammates and am immensely proud of what we've accomplished together."
Jack Moon, Group Project Manager from Nexus Rail and mentor to the organisation’s team shared the following insight into the benefits of participating, “I have personally enjoyed overseeing the project and it has been great to watch Neve, Sam and Steph who are young PM’s at the start of their career plan and lead on this project which will provide real benefits to a local trust who needed the help and wouldn’t have been able to afford for these works to take place otherwise. It has also been beneficial for Nexus internally bringing different departments together utilising their volunteering days.”
A team of dedicated judges have reviewed and scored the team’s submissions across the competition and are delighted to announce that three teams have been chosen to go forward to the prestigious finals’ night which will be held on 14 May at Copthorne Hotel, Newcastle. The which have been chosen as finalists are:
- Team Nexus, Nexus Rail
- Catalyst 4 Change, Northumbria University at Newcastle
- Project for Good, Teesside University's School of Computing, Engineering & Digital Technologies
The event will include an opportunity to network with project professionals and peers, and each team will provide a presentation exploring the aims of their projects and what they have learned during delivery.
The session will culminate with final reflections from the judges and once scores have been compiled the winning team will be announced.
Book your place to hear about the teams’ achievements and celebrate their success.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-north-east-regional-network-launches-project-management-challenge-finals-night/
