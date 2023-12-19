APM to introduce new volunteer offering in 2024

New and exciting changes are coming to APM’s volunteering offering in 2024 that will maximise and diversify opportunities for members and project professionals to volunteer with their chartered organisation.

APM is supported by a broad and diverse community of volunteers; leading project professionals, who dedicate their time to thought leadership, education outreach, mentoring and other valuable activities.

Today’s announcement recognises this commitment and reflects the findings of a recent review that explored how APM could best support its volunteers and introduce new opportunities for others to get involved. This includes through more flexible volunteering opportunities and greater exposure of volunteer activities to APM members.

Central to the change is the introduction of Volunteer Networks, which reflects the connectivity among APM volunteers to one another to achieve common goals.

The key changes that will come into effect from April 2024 are:

New Task and Finish Groups

Task and Finish Groups will be formed to deliver high profile or complex volunteering outputs, including publishing, events and research. This will bring new opportunities to those who wish to offer their time or have a vested interest in what is being undertaken.

Each group will be formed from the ground up with recruitment for each group open to new and current volunteers. The groups will be supported by our newly introduced Volunteer Delivery Group, which will be on hand to offer guidance and oversight where required.

‘Branches’ to become ‘Regional Networks’

Regional Networks, formerly Branches, will continue their vital role as the local voice of APM and the project profession across schools, businesses and professional networks within their region.

Each Regional Network will be headed by a Lead and Deputy Lead, with new volunteering opportunities within the network team for those who wish to volunteer. Each role may have a focus (i.e., school engagement or events) depending how each team wishes to operate.

APM will be recruiting for Regional Network Leads and Deputy Network Leads in January 2024.

‘Specific Interest Groups to become ‘Interest Networks’

Interest Networks, previously Specific Interest Groups (SIGs), are thought leaders in their chosen subjects. They champion exploration and advancement in their specialism with their finger firmly on the pulse of what is around the corner.

In 2024, APM will be launching an online space for each Interest Network to meet, network and discuss topics most pressing in their field. APM Members will have early access to this platform from Spring 2024.

This online space will maximise the exposure of conversations and developments pertinent to project professionals in specific areas and allow new opportunities for a broader international range of project professionals to get involved.

APM’s ‘Volunteer Steering Group’ to become ‘APM Volunteer Delivery Group’

APM’s Volunteer Steering Group (VSG) is to receive a refined focus under the new name of APM Volunteer Delivery Group (VDG), that will underpin the delivery of all APM volunteering activities. This focus will ensure volunteers who commit their time will receive the support they need and give those on the VDG a chance to have a real impact in their role.

Commenting on the changes, Manuela Impellizzeri Kemp, APM’s Head of Events and Volunteer Engagement said; all changes announced today are focused on raising the awareness and accessibility of volunteering across APM, maximising new opportunities for everyone who is interested in getting involved to benefit from volunteering.

The previous Committee structure that headed Branches and SIGs will evolve into Network Teams, offering everyone a place to actively engage.

APM continues to be thankful to all those who offer their time as volunteers and encourages all Members to consider volunteering in a role that suits them when recruitment starts in January 2024.