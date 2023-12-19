Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM to introduce new volunteer offering in 2024
New and exciting changes are coming to APM’s volunteering offering in 2024 that will maximise and diversify opportunities for members and project professionals to volunteer with their chartered organisation.
APM is supported by a broad and diverse community of volunteers; leading project professionals, who dedicate their time to thought leadership, education outreach, mentoring and other valuable activities.
Today’s announcement recognises this commitment and reflects the findings of a recent review that explored how APM could best support its volunteers and introduce new opportunities for others to get involved. This includes through more flexible volunteering opportunities and greater exposure of volunteer activities to APM members.
Central to the change is the introduction of Volunteer Networks, which reflects the connectivity among APM volunteers to one another to achieve common goals.
The key changes that will come into effect from April 2024 are:
New Task and Finish Groups
Task and Finish Groups will be formed to deliver high profile or complex volunteering outputs, including publishing, events and research. This will bring new opportunities to those who wish to offer their time or have a vested interest in what is being undertaken.
Each group will be formed from the ground up with recruitment for each group open to new and current volunteers. The groups will be supported by our newly introduced Volunteer Delivery Group, which will be on hand to offer guidance and oversight where required.
‘Branches’ to become ‘Regional Networks’
Regional Networks, formerly Branches, will continue their vital role as the local voice of APM and the project profession across schools, businesses and professional networks within their region.
Each Regional Network will be headed by a Lead and Deputy Lead, with new volunteering opportunities within the network team for those who wish to volunteer. Each role may have a focus (i.e., school engagement or events) depending how each team wishes to operate.
APM will be recruiting for Regional Network Leads and Deputy Network Leads in January 2024.
‘Specific Interest Groups to become ‘Interest Networks’
Interest Networks, previously Specific Interest Groups (SIGs), are thought leaders in their chosen subjects. They champion exploration and advancement in their specialism with their finger firmly on the pulse of what is around the corner.
In 2024, APM will be launching an online space for each Interest Network to meet, network and discuss topics most pressing in their field. APM Members will have early access to this platform from Spring 2024.
This online space will maximise the exposure of conversations and developments pertinent to project professionals in specific areas and allow new opportunities for a broader international range of project professionals to get involved.
APM’s ‘Volunteer Steering Group’ to become ‘APM Volunteer Delivery Group’
APM’s Volunteer Steering Group (VSG) is to receive a refined focus under the new name of APM Volunteer Delivery Group (VDG), that will underpin the delivery of all APM volunteering activities. This focus will ensure volunteers who commit their time will receive the support they need and give those on the VDG a chance to have a real impact in their role.
Commenting on the changes, Manuela Impellizzeri Kemp, APM’s Head of Events and Volunteer Engagement said; all changes announced today are focused on raising the awareness and accessibility of volunteering across APM, maximising new opportunities for everyone who is interested in getting involved to benefit from volunteering.
The previous Committee structure that headed Branches and SIGs will evolve into Network Teams, offering everyone a place to actively engage.
APM continues to be thankful to all those who offer their time as volunteers and encourages all Members to consider volunteering in a role that suits them when recruitment starts in January 2024.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-to-introduce-new-volunteer-offering-in-2024/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
1 in 7 neurodivergent project managers are not telling employers about their condition – APM research reveals19/12/2023 16:20:00
One in seven project managers who consider themselves to be neurodivergent have not informed their employer about their condition, according to a new survey by APM.
Volunteer review and implementation - a message from APM18/12/2023 13:20:00
Over the previous few months, the APM team has worked alongside our volunteers in virtual and physical events to shape our future volunteering offering with the aim of creating greater visibility, accessibility and opportunities for volunteers following a review conducted in 2021-2022.
APM holds first event in Ireland to support all project professionals15/12/2023 14:10:00
Association for Project Management (APM) held its first ever international event in the Republic of Ireland; ‘Building a World-Class Project Profession in Ireland: Challenges and Opportunities’.
How the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority is investing in projects to help deliver positive change15/12/2023 13:20:00
As the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, APM wants to understand more about the current and future landscape for the projects and programmes creating social benefits in the UK.
APM holds first event in Ireland to support all project professionals15/12/2023 09:10:00
Association for Project Management (APM) held its first ever international event in the Republic of Ireland; ‘Building a World-Class Project Profession in Ireland: Challenges and Opportunities’.
APM welcomes a rise in number of UK universities with its accredited status14/12/2023 13:20:00
APM has welcomed a rising number of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) which offer APM accredited academic courses in project management.
APM's commitment to space: Highlights from the UK Space Conference 202304/12/2023 16:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) attended the UK Space Conference to raise awareness of project management, to network and to learn about industry technology, innovations and latest news.
APM responds to Autumn Statement 202324/11/2023 14:05:00
Andrew Baldwin, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at APM responded to the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement this week