Arts Council England
|Printable version
Arts Council England and The National Archives sign new agreement
Arts Council England and The National Archives have signed a new collaboration agreement for 2024 to 2027. This agreement outlines how we will build on our previous work together to ensure a comprehensive cultural offer for the public, which includes the rich variety of arts, museums, libraries and archives.
Arts Council England is the national development agency for creativity and culture. We invest public money from the Government and the National Lottery, and provide a range of development programmes to support the arts and cultural sector.
The National Archives holds similar leadership responsibilities for archives in England. It also provides advice, support and grants to help archives across the country to develop and enhance their services, facilities and collections.
Photo by © Shona Lowe
Darren Henley and Jeff James signing the agreement © Shona Lowe
The new agreement recognises that our two strategic visions – Let’s Create and Archives Unlocked – reflect many areas of shared interest. Archives, libraries and museums often share audiences, workforces, stakeholders and collections, and frequently operate interdependently.
As partners, we will act strategically and practically to help communities across England engage with culture and ensure that our sectors’ collections and activities are accessible to everyone. We will develop programmes to make our workforces and collections more inclusive and reflective of the UK’s diversity.
We will also explore ways to increase our sectors’ sustainability and digital capacity. We will work together to open up data and use this evidence to demonstrate the impact of cultural organisations, including on health and wellbeing. The agreement was signed by Jeff James from The National Archives and Darren Henley from
Darren Henley, Chief Executive at Arts Council England, said: “The Arts Council has many values in common with The National Archives and we have shared sector audiences particularly in museums and libraries which are fully embedded in our Let’s Create strategy. We have already produced joint initiatives such as the Standard Charge and will continue to explore how we can support the sector strategically and practically through the challenges it faces. I’m very pleased to sign a collaboration agreement for another three years and look forward to continuing to work towards our shared goals.”
Jeff James, Chief Executive and Keeper at The National Archives, said: “We’re delighted to sign this new agreement, which reaffirms our two organisations’ commitment to working together successfully as partners. Through this agreement, we will be able to tackle shared challenges across our sectors and make the most of opportunities to advocate, share knowledge and secure funding for arts and culture.”
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/arts-council-england-and-national-archives-sign-new-agreement
Latest News from
Arts Council England
New cultural bridges between the UK and Germany18/03/2024 11:10:00
The Arts Council has announced funding for 20 partnerships between UK and Germany based cultural organisations, as part of the ongoing Cultural Bridge programme.
Statement: our Relationship Framework with funded organisations16/02/2024 10:15:00
In the wake of social media debate about an Arts Professional report on updates to our relationship framework for funded organisations, we wanted to clarify the reason for the changes we made, and – for the absolute avoidance of doubt – our position on freedom of expression, for artists and organisations.
English National Opera (ENO) and Greater Manchester announce new working partnership to develop a new home for the opera company05/12/2023 13:20:00
The partnership will see ENO and Greater Manchester work together on plans to bring the company’s globally renowned cultural offer to a main base in the city-region by 2029.
Portsmouth awarded £650,000 to strengthen creativity and culture25/10/2023 16:10:00
The creative economy in Portsmouth will benefit from a six-figure investment from our National Lottery Place Partnerships Fund.
The South West Culture Digest - Summer30/08/2023 16:10:00
We’re wrapping up the summer with the latest edition of our Culture Digest. For this seasons edition, we look at a superb array of cultural delights from the area, share sector opportunities, report on exciting projects and festivals from the last few months.
Funding boost for youth arts and culture in Wolverhampton17/08/2023 13:20:00
Children and young people in Wolverhampton will benefit from more than £846,000 through National Lottery Place Partnership funds.
National Lottery Project Grants changes: You said, we did28/07/2023 09:25:00
National Lottery Project Grants (NLPG) is always open to individuals and organisations, supporting arts, museums and libraries projects. It is made possible thanks to funding from National Lottery players.
£5 million National Lottery funding awarded to Bradford 202507/07/2023 11:15:00
We’re excited to share we’re investing £5 million of new National Lottery funding to Bradford Culture Company to help deliver the programme for its year as UK City of Culture in 2025.
Rekindle to ignite creativity, culture, and collaboration in libraries03/07/2023 16:20:00
In a week where organisations and artists from across the country came together for the National Rural Touring Forum’s annual conference – we thought what better time than now to talk about a new rural-focused project called Rekindle – which we’re supporting through a £567,956 National Lottery Project Grant.